'Someone Getting EPSTEINED?!' Second Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Case Just Got Even STRANGER

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy

Remember after Ryan Routh attempted to assassinate Trump last week (yup, it was just a week ago) and his son came out with a statement about his dad claiming his dad hated Trump, 'as most normal, reasonable people do.'

The whole damn thing has felt bizarre and off from the get-go although granted, any assassination attempt on a candidate and former president's life SHOULD feel bizarre, but beyond that, something else just feels ... off.

Not to mention the feds all but announced a new bounty on Trump's head yesterday when they released a letter Routh wrote offering money to anyone who can assassinate Trump. We are living in scary, eff'd up times, people.

And now there's this.

Huh.

This sounds familiar ... why is that?

OHHHH, that's right. Excuse us while we adjust and then readjust our tinfoil hat.

From ABC:

The son of Ryan Routh, the man arrested in connection with the second apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, has been taken into custody on federal charges of possessing child pornography.

Investigators say they discovered "hundreds" of files with child pornography during a search of Oran Routh's residence in Guilford County, North Carolina, on Saturday conducted "in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation."

The two charges he faces include receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The "unrelated investigation" referred to Routh's father -- who remains in custody after a judge ordered him detained pending trial Monday -- a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Carolina confirmed to ABC News.

Unrelated. Sure.

*cough cough*

Yes, that would be him.

Interesting, eh?

We'll be keeping on eye on this one, stay tuned!

