JOY Is Gone! James Carville Reportedly Going OFF on Democrat Staffers Spells YUGE Trouble for Kamala

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on September 24, 2024
Meme

We can neither confirm nor deny that this conversation actually took place and of course we do not know the identity of the source so please take with a grain of salt. That being said, we can't help but laugh at the idea of James Carville losing his s**t on a couple of Democrat staffers. Then again, this does read a lot like Carville so it very well could be true ... we just can't say that for sure.

Anyway, it's definitely worth a read.

His post continues:

The fiery barrage of insults included “dumb fat b*tch” directed at Julianna, and “out of touch fag*ots” began when the young staffers presented Carville with some social media videos they’ve been working on to appeal to White male voters. Carville was not impressed by any of them, saying they lacked substance.

When a visibly shaken gay male staffer told Carville he needed to apologize for using the F word, Carville told him to take his camo hat and shove it up his ass before leaving the call.

The joy is gone.

Huh.

See? That's what we said as well. The guy isn't known for taking things down a notch and controlling his temper ...

And he can have it.

Pretty sure the two Democrat staffers would disagree but still ... heh.

From his lips to God's ears.

