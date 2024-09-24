JOY Is Gone! James Carville Reportedly Going OFF on Democrat Staffers Spells YUGE Trouble for Kamala

We can neither confirm nor deny that this conversation actually took place and of course we do not know the identity of the source so please take with a grain of salt. That being said, we can't help but laugh at the idea of James Carville losing his s**t on a couple of Democrat staffers. Then again, this does read a lot like Carville so it very well could be true ... we just can't say that for sure.

Anyway, it's definitely worth a read.

According to a source who was on a Harris-Walz campaign training call attended by veteran campaign strategist James Carville, Carville went absolutely BALLISTIC yelling expletives at two young Democrat staffers, including @0liviajulianna who works for the Collin Allred Senate… — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) September 24, 2024

His post continues:

The fiery barrage of insults included “dumb fat b*tch” directed at Julianna, and “out of touch fag*ots” began when the young staffers presented Carville with some social media videos they’ve been working on to appeal to White male voters. Carville was not impressed by any of them, saying they lacked substance. When a visibly shaken gay male staffer told Carville he needed to apologize for using the F word, Carville told him to take his camo hat and shove it up his ass before leaving the call. The joy is gone.

Huh.

The joy was never there. I’m honestly not shocked because this sounds exactly like James Carville. He flips out and goes BALLISTIC like this during interviews. — DEL (@delinthecity_) September 24, 2024

See? That's what we said as well. The guy isn't known for taking things down a notch and controlling his temper ...

If this is true, Carville is right. That Democrats are insular, hence, socially inbred, and FAR out of touch with average Americans is increasingly true. That Carville is pissed off by it is tough luck. That's your party, James. You own it. https://t.co/veOqiXYB8x — J Robert Smith (@JRobertSmith1) September 24, 2024

And he can have it.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA



He's one of the worst humans alive, but James Carville is entertaining. https://t.co/20gczIHHyE — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) September 24, 2024

Pretty sure the two Democrat staffers would disagree but still ... heh.

James Carville doesn't like losing. They're losing. https://t.co/9JQmgzApk3 — Unindicted Ham Sandwich (@UHSammich) September 24, 2024

From his lips to God's ears.

