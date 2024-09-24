Megyn Kelly Schools Trump-Hater to His Face After He Calls Trump ‘Guilty’
Megyn Kelly Posts DAMNING Thread Taking Trans Women AKA MEN Apart for Invading ANOTHER Women's Group

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on September 24, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Megyn Kelly shared a must-read thread about another woman's group mentally ill men are trying to invade.

The thread she's referring to was written by Michael Knowles about men pretending to be women trying to force themselves into the Daughters of the American Revolution.

What a bunch of a-hole lunatics.

Take a look:

Important!

Only FEMALE descendants.

Only WOMEN.

See, that's why so many men pretending to be women want us to buy into their delusion and call them women as well.

Keep going.

Oh FFS.

Yeah no.

It's. A. WOMEN'S. Group.

Trans women are men.

That's it.

Because of course.

So men are once again bullying women.

Shocker.

It's obnoxious that women have to do this but we get it ... 

Shameful.

Yup. There is a men's organization just like this one.

This. ^

It's a power play by men trying to push women around.

The trans movement is the PATRIARCHY.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT

These women need our help.

Anyone else feel like we're living in the upside down?

=======================================================================

