Megyn Kelly Posts DAMNING Thread Taking Trans Women AKA MEN Apart for Invading ANOTHER Women's Group

Megyn Kelly shared a must-read thread about another woman's group mentally ill men are trying to invade.

Men pretending to be women are coming for the Daughters of the American Revolution now. If you are a member - pls read this short thread & email the address provided to SUPPORT THE POLICY AMENDMENT that will keep women’s spaces female-only. https://t.co/ZnDF5ntrHD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 24, 2024

The thread she's referring to was written by Michael Knowles about men pretending to be women trying to force themselves into the Daughters of the American Revolution.

What a bunch of a-hole lunatics.

Take a look:

Important!

2/ DAR bylaws have always been clear. It’s for the daughters—female descendants—of Revolutionary patriots. As a genealogical organization, DAR takes biological integrity so seriously that only biological descendants—i.e., not adopted family members—are eligible for membership. pic.twitter.com/sYpwOm6PN9 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 23, 2024

Only FEMALE descendants.

Only WOMEN.

See, that's why so many men pretending to be women want us to buy into their delusion and call them women as well.

Keep going.

3/ A small group of the DAR’s leadership now appears to believe that men can be women. They even contend that such men have always been allowed in the DAR. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 23, 2024

Oh FFS.

4/ According to an internal FAQ document, members are expected to pretend that “transgender women” have always been eligible and that their inclusion took place “organically,” as if implicit in bylaws written before “transgenderism” was even thought to exist. pic.twitter.com/Q1iYYK6BTn — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 23, 2024

Yeah no.

5/ Concerned DAR members told us that leadership provides confusing answers around the legal obligations of the organization, often citing irrelevant public accommodation laws about "trans women" while simultaneously citing their status as a private member org to exclude men. pic.twitter.com/pa3K7kCNFr — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 23, 2024

It's. A. WOMEN'S. Group.

Trans women are men.

That's it.

6/ When one DAR member posted in an unofficial DAR-focused Facebook group that she had requested copies of these legal opinions, pro-transgender activists promptly attempted to shut down the effort and accuse her of rule-breaking. pic.twitter.com/HT9DAcY3RP — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 23, 2024

Because of course.

7/ Multiple DAR members reached out to the Daily Wire with concerns about being prevented from even criticizing the potential policy change. One cited an alleged policy on “circularization” that she felt discouraged members from alerting media or organizing opposition via email. pic.twitter.com/nTiqBub6aI — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 23, 2024

So men are once again bullying women.

Shocker.

8/ Earlier this year, some members attempted to protect their society from men who insist upon invading women’s spaces. They proposed an amendment to the bylaws to clarify the definition of “woman”—a task that would have been unimaginable to the members’ illustrious ancestors. pic.twitter.com/tbT6TUQle8 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 23, 2024

It's obnoxious that women have to do this but we get it ...

9/ A select committee of radicalized leadership rejected this proposal. pic.twitter.com/V6imUdgYoE — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 23, 2024

Shameful.

10/ It’s not as though men don’t have their own equivalent group. The Sons of the American Revolution has been around since 1889. My grandfather was the president of his chapter. My father joined. And I will be a member whenever I take the time to complete my formal application. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 23, 2024

Yup. There is a men's organization just like this one.

11/ But these men don’t want to join the Sons of the American Revolution. They want to pretend they aren’t sons at all. They pretend to be women and demand that women welcome them into a private women’s membership club. It's disordered and immoral. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 23, 2024

This. ^

It's a power play by men trying to push women around.

The trans movement is the PATRIARCHY.

12/ The actual Daughters aren't giving up their society without a fight. A group of real Daughters are trying again, this time building a larger, grassroots effort to affirm the original intent of the bylaws and prevent men from continuing to invade their genealogical society. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 23, 2024

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT

13/ Chapters have until October 1 to protect the DAR from trans infiltration by endorsing a proposal to amend the bylaws. So far, over 50 chapters have indicated their plan to support. Members can reach out to [email protected] for more information. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 23, 2024

These women need our help.

14/ If successful, the Board of Management will be forced to respond by February. With the strong objection of a growing number of chapters nationwide, it will only become more difficult for leadership to push this radical agenda. We’ll be watching. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 23, 2024

Anyone else feel like we're living in the upside down?

