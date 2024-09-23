YUGE Swing in THIS Particular Leftist Poll Should Make Every Single Kamala Harris Supporter VERY Nervous

Just a couple of reminders as you read this post and poll:

Kamala Harris MUST WIN Arizona.

This Arizona poll comes from the New York Times.

Right?! Dude ... this is not good for Kam-Kam but on that same note, it's YUGE for Trump. People are saying it's the best poll maybe ever.

Take a look at this:

#New NYT General election poll - Arizona



🔴 Trump 50 (+5)

🔵 Harris 45%



Last poll (8/14) - 🔵 Harris +5



Siena #A - 713 LV - 9/21 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) September 23, 2024

This is a 10-point swing FOR Trump reported by a Leftist rag that absolutely hates the guy.

Man oh man, those internals must look HORRIBLE. Wonder how much they're panicking knowing they picked her as their candidate over what the American people voted for. Democrat elites own this.

Ain't it great?

You're right, left-wingers ... I don't believe Trump surged by 10 points in Arizona either.



But that's because Kamala was never up by 5 to begin with.



It's probably more like a 4-point swing ... Kamala +1 to Trump +3 ... something along those lines. — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) September 23, 2024

No wonder she wants a second debate. — Kaiser Bill (@WaivedSAP) September 23, 2024

Yup. She needs another couple of moderators help her debate Trump ...

It's over for Kamala — æ (@we_irin) September 23, 2024

We can only hope so.

A 10 point change in a month seems like an outlier sample or some other confounding variable introduced. — BernieFan (@gmulligan38) September 23, 2024

Or, you know, people are really figuring out much she sucks.

