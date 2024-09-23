YUGE Swing in THIS Particular Leftist Poll Should Make Every Single Kamala Harris Supporter VERY Nervous

The Pager Cartoon Was Too Nice: Rashida Tlaib Demands We Stop Sending Weapons...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:35 PM on September 23, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Just a couple of reminders as you read this post and poll:

Kamala Harris MUST WIN Arizona.

This Arizona poll comes from the New York Times.

Right?! Dude ... this is not good for Kam-Kam but on that same note, it's YUGE for Trump. People are saying it's the best poll maybe ever.

Take a look at this:

This is a 10-point swing FOR Trump reported by a Leftist rag that absolutely hates the guy.

Man oh man, those internals must look HORRIBLE. Wonder how much they're panicking knowing they picked her as their candidate over what the American people voted for. Democrat elites own this.

Ain't it great?

Yup. She needs another couple of moderators help her debate Trump ... 

We can only hope so.

Or, you know, people are really figuring out much she sucks.

