NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite Simply GLORIOUS (Watch)

Megyn Kelly dismantling leftists about the lawfare that has been aimed at Donald Trump is truly one of the best things you will watch today.

Grab yer corn, it's worth the three minutes.

Watch:

.@megynkelly schooling a clown on the Trump lawfare 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nToaFNl6Ab — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 22, 2024

Told you, it's simply spectacular.

Glorious.

The most beautiful take down I've ever witnessed. — Vic Vega (@CapitalisticPig) September 22, 2024

Excellent point. This is more of a takedown than a schooling ... either way, she just nailed it.

As usual.

I love and am horrified to hear the clown's last statement, "We are not here to hear my opinion," after he had just spent three minutes defending his biased and illiterate opinion. — Tom Royce (@TomRoyce) September 22, 2024

It's ironic, right? We all know nothing matters more to some people than their own opinions, and that goes double for any yahoo claiming people aren't there to hear their opinion. They want nothing more than for people to hear THEIR opinion, no matter how wrong they really are.

And yeah, he was wrong.

So wrong.

And Megyn let him know just how wrong.

Dam Rita, 😳, if I stray into her lane remind me not to piss Megyn off or get in an argument with her 🤣🤣, talk about getting schooled 🇦🇺❤️💙🏴‍☠️ — Hoges (@Hogan74837J) September 22, 2024

REALLY good point. Never piss Megyn Kelly off.

This is how it is done! — News Hound (@TheNewsHound1) September 22, 2024

Just rattling off facts of every single piece of lawfare the Left has thrown at Trump to keep him out of office ... honestly, listening to her is absolutely infuriating and another reminder of how dangerous modern-day Democrats really have become. All they care about is power.

And clearly, they'll do anything to get it and keep it.

We're watching them do it in real time, even.

