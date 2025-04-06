John Cardillo Spotlights the 'Main Problem' for U.S. Manufacturing: 'Labor Unions'

"Conservatives can't get serious about increasing manufacturing in the United States until they deal with the main problem, labor unions," tweets John Cardillo. "American goods and services are more expensive, and when it comes to cars inferior, because of unions."

Labor unions should not have a stranglehold on U.S manufacturing. One definition of "labor union" is, "An organization of workers formed for the purpose of advancing its members' interests in respect to wages, benefits, and working conditions."

A manufacturing corporation is interested in manufacturing products that can be sold. Otherwise, it goes out of business. There is no guaranteed inherent right to work for a manufacturing corporation. It does not exist. So, corporations should be able to hire and fire people as they see fit in order to get manufacturing products to market.

Greed can be a problem when it comes into play. Corporations should not be allowed to push their employees beyond what is acceptable, and labor unions should not be allowed to hold U.S. manufacturing hostage. There is a balance that must be found. Without chapter and verse quotations, there are laws that protect people who work, protecting them against being treated wrongly. On the other hand, what is there to hold labor unions accountable? If corporations push back against the bargain seeking of a collective, will it not be decried as "the man is keeping the worker down" or "corporate greed"?

Our nation has checks and balances, and the federal government can regulate commerce. Demand can fall for products manufactured by corporations that do not do what is right. It is not a perfect system, but it supersedes authoritarianism and command-and-control economics. The trickle down effect of unions suppressing corporate work reaches consumers, employees, and the economy as a whole. Lesser-quality products can be a result. Fewer products can be a result. Higher prices can be a result. Companies going out of business can be a result, and thus fewer jobs being available. A broken free market can be a result. Republic busting is what is disgusting.

Interference is one way unions can be an albatross. If unions constantly hold corporations hostage, work cannot get done. Employees can become more engrossed in the union goings on than they are invested in the company for which they work. This could be particularly problematic in certain unions. Take educational and law enforcement unions. No one wants those dealing with children's heads or making arrests to be concerned about union politics when doing so. And how true are union whistleblowers to spotlight abuses? We must concentrate on allowing the market, supply and demand, to do what it does to weed out what needs to be weeded out. When necessary, the federal government possesses regulatory power.