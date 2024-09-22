'B**ch PLEASE': Lefty Influencer HUMILIATES Herself Making THIS Claim About Trump and the Border (Watch)

It's always interesting to look at the accounts the Left seems to prop up on social media, and by 'interesting' we mean embarrassing, pathetic, and hilariously sad. This is definitely the case with PoliticsGirl who has amassed over half a million followers pushing a bunch of silly crap and dishonest red meat leftist loons love to eat up. Hey, it's pretty easy on the Left to make a name for yourself if you're willing to turn yourself into a walking, talking bumper sticker.

Which ... she has.

So good for her we guess?

Heh.

That being said, nobody should probably ever ask her for a real opinion on well, anything.

Woof.

Trump doesn’t want immigration to be fixed because he needed to run on it being broken. #CNN #Immigration pic.twitter.com/P4bqtiZBCU — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) September 21, 2024

She shared this herself, like it's a good thing.

Yeah, we laughed too. You can guess how this has worked out for her:

This level of stupid is beyond words. pic.twitter.com/kh8s5Lte8d — 🇺🇸 AngliCo 🇺🇸 (@AngliCo_DFA) September 21, 2024

Seriously.

Trump isn't running on a broken immigration system. He is running on closing the open border.



Immigration works fine. The problem is with illegal entry at the southern border. Biden, like past presidents has all the authority and funding that he needs to enforce all existing… — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) September 22, 2024

But he doesn't. In fact, he made it far easier for illegals to cross into our country.

Gosh, why do you think he did that?

Bitch please. If Biden / Harris wanted they could fix it. — Melissa 🇺🇸 💫 (@MacAdomis) September 22, 2024

Truth.

The best indicator of what someone will do in the future is what they’ve done in the past — Chuck Bigelow (@CwBigs) September 22, 2024

And that's not good for Kamala.

Legislation was never needed to fix the border crisis.

All they’ve ever had to do was reinstate Trump’s EO border policies that they removed.

It’s always been just a signature away.

Never forget that. pic.twitter.com/MJhMqFS3u7 — MissBeck71 🍊🇺🇸✝️ Trump2024 (@MissBeck12) September 21, 2024

Not to mention the bill SUCKED. It allowed so many THOUSANDS of illegals in every day and spent more to secure Ukraine's border than our own.

That bill had more to do with sending more money to Ukraine than it did about stopping the flow of immigrants. — Stock Jobber (@BartBlake11) September 22, 2024

See?

Liberal women really are the worst….. — MegaMagaBimbo ✌🏼🇺🇸 (@jessica12984373) September 21, 2024

Right? We really should shut liberal women down for a couple of weeks, just until we know what's going on.

Ahem.

