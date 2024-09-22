'B**ch PLEASE': Lefty Influencer HUMILIATES Herself Making THIS Claim About Trump and the Border (Watch)

This May Be Kamala's Most Blatant, BS-Filled Lie EVER (That She's Told Eleventy...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on September 22, 2024
Twitchy

It's always interesting to look at the accounts the Left seems to prop up on social media, and by 'interesting' we mean embarrassing, pathetic, and hilariously sad. This is definitely the case with PoliticsGirl who has amassed over half a million followers pushing a bunch of silly crap and dishonest red meat leftist loons love to eat up. Hey, it's pretty easy on the Left to make a name for yourself if you're willing to turn yourself into a walking, talking bumper sticker.

Which ... she has.

So good for her we guess?

Heh.

That being said, nobody should probably ever ask her for a real opinion on well, anything.

Woof.

She shared this herself, like it's a good thing.

Yeah, we laughed too. You can guess how this has worked out for her:

Seriously.

But he doesn't. In fact, he made it far easier for illegals to cross into our country.

Gosh, why do you think he did that?

EPIC --> Woman Featured During Oprah Town Hall Who Endorsed Kamala Has Hilarious Change of HEART (Watch)
Sam J.
Truth.

And that's not good for Kamala.

Not to mention the bill SUCKED. It allowed so many THOUSANDS of illegals in every day and spent more to secure Ukraine's border than our own.

See?

Right? We really should shut liberal women down for a couple of weeks, just until we know what's going on.

Ahem.

