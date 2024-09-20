JD Vance Shuts Liars at Kamala HQ DOWN for Accusing Him of 'Running From the Press' and It's GLORIOUS

'No One Is Coming for Your Gas Stove': Look at How New Yorkers...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:20 PM on September 20, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We're not entirely sure who runs the Kamala HQ Twitter/X account but whoever it is, man oh MAN they are incapable of telling the truth. Heck, even CNN's Daniel Dale has started fact-checking her HQ account and considering he claimed she herself only lied ONCE during the presidential debate against Trump you KNOW it's bad.

Case in point, accusing JD Vance of avoiding the press. Notice they didn't bother to tag him because of course they didn't.

Vance was quick to 'correct' them.

BUT HE MUSTA BEEN SKEERED, REEEEEEE.

Sad, simple, lying little creatures at Kamala HQ. Pathetic.

Oh, and about grocery bills under Kamala NOW:

If she thinks she can fix the cost of groceries why hasn't she done it as VP already? She is all but the incumbent. 

HA HA HA HA

We see what he did there. 

Especially when the mainstream media is MORE than friendly to Kamala.

RICH is putting it nicely.

