Muy ESTUPIDA! AOC Plays Her 'Latina Card' Defending Kamala the Border Czar and HOO BOY (LOL-Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on September 20, 2024

It feels like it's been a while since we last wrote about AOC. Now, that doesn't mean she hasn't been doing and saying stupid things (that's sort of her schtick) BUT it does mean we've all been a bit preoccupied and distracted by the train wreck Democrats think should be our next leader of the free world.

That being said, even with the hot dumpster fire that is Kamala Harris, we couldn't help but notice this from our favorite Socialist Democrat.

Granted, she is defending Kamala and insisting she was never the border czart so there is the Kamala element BUT still:

Briefly.

Right.

And holy cow.

THIS EDITOR IS GONNA SPEAK AS THE HIGHEST-RANKING BLONDE ON THIS WEBSITE.

Yeah, that just doesn't work, ya' know? It's even dumber from an elected official who clearly thinks her rank and race are important. 

They're not.

And we all know Sandy has nothing.

But she's the highest ranking Latina and stuff!

*laughs in Eric Swalwell*

This is an insult to clowns EVERYWHERE.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS AOC

