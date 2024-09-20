Muy ESTUPIDA! AOC Plays Her 'Latina Card' Defending Kamala the Border Czar and HOO BOY (LOL-Watch)

It feels like it's been a while since we last wrote about AOC. Now, that doesn't mean she hasn't been doing and saying stupid things (that's sort of her schtick) BUT it does mean we've all been a bit preoccupied and distracted by the train wreck Democrats think should be our next leader of the free world.

Advertisement

That being said, even with the hot dumpster fire that is Kamala Harris, we couldn't help but notice this from our favorite Socialist Democrat.

Granted, she is defending Kamala and insisting she was never the border czart so there is the Kamala element BUT still:

AOC: "I'm gonna speak briefly as the highest-ranking Latino or Latina on this committee…Vice President Kamala Harris was not the quote, unquote Border Czar!” pic.twitter.com/R8rj5fl5Cm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 20, 2024

Briefly.

Right.

And holy cow.

THIS EDITOR IS GONNA SPEAK AS THE HIGHEST-RANKING BLONDE ON THIS WEBSITE.

Yeah, that just doesn't work, ya' know? It's even dumber from an elected official who clearly thinks her rank and race are important.

They're not.

Those who have nothing worth saying talk about their race and gender. — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) September 20, 2024

And we all know Sandy has nothing.

Of course she was. Everyone knows it. Biden said it. Great things were anticipated. Then, when she accomplished absolutely nothing because she's incompetent, she changed her stated mandate to be "figuring out the root causes" of illegal immigration. Because that's a big mystery. — ConservativeCompiler (@mikekellogg) September 20, 2024

But she's the highest ranking Latina and stuff!

LOL she is absolutely the most vapid member of congress and that’s saying a lot 😂 — BPJ (@bpjauburn) September 20, 2024

*laughs in Eric Swalwell*

What does being Latina/ Latino have to do with anything?



Don't blame your ethnicity for being a liar AOC. — David Farris (@Farris_TN) September 20, 2024

What does that mean? Seriously? Is that supposed to make it the truth? What a clown. 🤡 — Ernie (BigE) 🇺🇲 (@SouthernGatorz) September 20, 2024

This is an insult to clowns EVERYWHERE.

=======================================================================

Related:

'Trust Me, BRO': Life-Long Democrat Just Goes OFF on His Own Party for 'Installing' Kamala Harris (Watch)

LOOK on Oprah Winfrey's Face as Kamala Tries Explaining What It Means to Be an American PRICELESS (Watch)

It's SO On! RFK Jr. Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Tim Walz on Free Speech and the Constitution

Lefty DOLT Bragging About Reserving Seats at Trump Rallies to Sabotage Him Does NOT Go the Way He Expects

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Screenshot-Filled Thread of Antisemites Flipping OUT Over Pagers 'EXTREMELY Satisfying'

=======================================================================