Lefty DOLT Bragging About Reserving Seats at Trump Rallies to Sabotage Him Does NOT Go the Way He Expects

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on September 19, 2024
Twitchy

Kamala Harris supporters are such children.

They just are.

We suppose they'd have to be considering they now support a presidential candidate they didn't even want in the first place. 

Children.

Throwing meaningless little temper tantrums, like this one:

Funny and all too telling how he admits that he has to pretend to have a date. And of course, this brag did not go the way he thought it would UNLESS he's a complete masochist in which case, we guess it did.

Not a whole lot of empty seats. What, did that nimrod really think they'd just leave the seats he and his fake date didn't really use?

What a maroon.

That too.

HA HA HA HA HA

Well, he does have a Canadian flag in his name and you guys all know the old joke about having a Canadian girlfriend, right?

Unfortunately for this toad, his trolling is even more meaningless when it comes to the actual election, and considering how Kamala has had to bus people to her rallies ... good luck with that. 

