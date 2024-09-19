Lefty DOLT Bragging About Reserving Seats at Trump Rallies to Sabotage Him Does NOT Go the Way He Expects

Kamala Harris supporters are such children.

They just are.

We suppose they'd have to be considering they now support a presidential candidate they didn't even want in the first place.

Advertisement

Children.

Throwing meaningless little temper tantrums, like this one:

60,000 reservations for Trump’s rally in Long Island they said..



I’m proud to say, I was one of the empty seats.



I’ve been making reservations for me and my pretend date to not attend his rallies all summer. pic.twitter.com/xfyzq9bGVf — CoffeyTimeNews - 🇺🇸’s Emotional Support 🇨🇦 (@CoffeyTimeNews) September 18, 2024

Funny and all too telling how he admits that he has to pretend to have a date. And of course, this brag did not go the way he thought it would UNLESS he's a complete masochist in which case, we guess it did.

My Turn

A picture with a caption by very Jealous people, who hate successful people...

👇Now what?https://t.co/03CBFCypYi — Deplorable Deangelo 🇺🇸 (@LiberalRipper) September 19, 2024

Not a whole lot of empty seats. What, did that nimrod really think they'd just leave the seats he and his fake date didn't really use?

What a maroon.

The place was packed.



You're a moron who needs a hobby. — Lance 'Doc' Pearson 🅙 (@DocLanceP) September 19, 2024

That too.

Nice. That means it was only 49,998 people who were left outside the building unable to get seats.



But seriously, this is quite a glimpse into the current psyche over at Kamp Kamala. Making reservations to our rallies but not showing up?!! Ooooooh! Look at you! So subversive! — MisterBobDobolina (@dobolina_mister) September 19, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA

Place is packed and loud. Outside is packed and loud.



You lose. — IM HIM (@YouKnoImHim) September 18, 2024

This is really pathetic. Is the pretend date because you can’t get a real one? Maybe stop acting like a 12yo because this kind of thing is pitiful for a grown man. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) September 19, 2024

Well, he does have a Canadian flag in his name and you guys all know the old joke about having a Canadian girlfriend, right?

No worries, plenty of folks in the overflow. two lucky latecomers got those seats — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) September 19, 2024

That’s fine!

One of the thousands who was waiting outside went and sat in your seat, genius!

🤡 — Jennyjenny (@JenniferPelti16) September 19, 2024

Unfortunately for this toad, his trolling is even more meaningless when it comes to the actual election, and considering how Kamala has had to bus people to her rallies ... good luck with that.

