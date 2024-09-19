Sean Davis BRUTALLY Sums Up Teamsters NOT Endorsing Kamala and It's Even WORSE for Her Than We THOUGHT

Teamsters are officially endorsing NO ONE this election cycle which means they just basically endorsed Donald Trump for president. Oh, we know, there will be plenty of desperate Democrats trying to explain WHY this isn't absolutely catastrophic for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz but we all know the truth.

Understand what’s happening with the Teamsters: the members all want Donald Trump, but the leadership knows it can’t officially endorse Trump without putting the entire organization at risk due to the bloodlust of the Democrat party at every level in blue states where the… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 18, 2024

... the Teamsters are most prevalent. So how to deal with that? You announce official neutrality while simultaneously releasing a poll that shows your members love Trump and hate Kamala Harris (and that Harris polls significantly worse than Biden, who was deposed by Democrats).

I work for a construction trades credit union that serves electricians, ironworkers, sheetmetal workers, etc. The political divide between the union workers and the union bosses is huge and getting bigger by the minute. We're 7 weeks from an election and not a single building… — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) September 18, 2024

The fact they can't just come out and endorse their preferred candidate is just another worrying sign of how tyrannical the Democrats have become. — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) September 18, 2024

Democrats truly are the authoritarians they've all been warning us Trump will become if he wins office again.

I’m a Teamster (Washington State) & I stand with President Trump!🇺🇸💪 — Legal Beagle🇺🇸💪🇺🇸 (@LegalBeagle_USA) September 18, 2024

This puts the union members in the crosshairs of Democrats if they win. Thank your union leaders, teamsters. — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) September 18, 2024

This is an excellent reminder that unions do NOT put their members first and that honestly workers would be better of negotiating for themselves.

The union ‘bosses’ are nothing but politicians looking out for themselves and what they can gain from the Dems. The members are regular folks looking to take care of their families the best they can. — RedGirls (@RedGirls_4) September 18, 2024

