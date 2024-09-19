'Look at the Expressions!' Here's How Kamala Harris' NABJ Interview Ended (Can You...
Sean Davis BRUTALLY Sums Up Teamsters NOT Endorsing Kamala and It's Even WORSE for Her Than We THOUGHT

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on September 19, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Teamsters are officially endorsing NO ONE this election cycle which means they just basically endorsed Donald Trump for president. Oh, we know, there will be plenty of desperate Democrats trying to explain WHY this isn't absolutely catastrophic for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz but we all know the truth.

And it ain't good.

For Kam-Kam.

Sean Davis really summed up well (and painfully):

His post continues:

... the Teamsters are most prevalent. 

So how to deal with that?

You announce official neutrality while simultaneously releasing a poll that shows your members love Trump and hate Kamala Harris (and that Harris polls significantly worse than Biden, who was deposed by Democrats).

So. Not. Good. For. Kamala.

Ya' love to see it.

Democrats truly are the authoritarians they've all been warning us Trump will become if he wins office again.

Lefty DOLT Bragging About Reserving Seats at Trump Rallies to Sabotage Him Does NOT Go the Way He Expects
Sam J.
This is an excellent reminder that unions do NOT put their members first and that honestly workers would be better of negotiating for themselves.

Just sayin'.

Excactly.

