NEW (and WTAF?!): Secret Service Whistleblower Leaks DAMNING DEETS About Latest Attempt on...
Hillary Clinton MELTS Projection Detectors With Trump Warnings During 'Morning Joe' Fawn-F...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Screenshot-Filled Thread of Antisemites Flipping OUT Over Pagers 'EXTREM...
Liberal Woman Says MAGA 'Freakin' Hate Us' Because They're the Party of Fun
Springfield Woman Talking About 'All Our Immigration Friends' Bullies Someone Out of Frame
Catholics Who Cheer Exploding Pagers Need to Learn Their Faith and Repent
MSNBC - Kamala Being 'Product of a Mixed Marriage' Will Make Putin Know...
Survey: Seventeen Percent Say Trump Should Have Been Shot and Killed Sunday
Harris, Pelosi, Warren Spread Misinformation About 'Trump Abortion Ban'
If Terrorists Would Leave Israel Alone, Their Pagers Wouldn't Have Exploded
Is This Interference? The FBI Announces Iran Leaked Trump Campaign Materials to the...
Kamala Harris Explains Her Understanding of the Children of the Community
Frequent Feckless Failure Kamala Harris Wasted Billions Earmarked to Expand Internet Acces...
LET'S GO! Riley Gaines Introduces Her Stand With Women Scorecard to Hold Politicians...

9-1-1?! We Just Saw a Murder! Megyn Kelly Tells Chris Murphy She's Coming for His Job and OH HELL YEAH

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on September 19, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

It's astonishing, and not in a good way, how the good people of Connecticut keep electing someone like Chris Murphy. And we don't mean astonishing in a good way. There may not be a bigger liar in the Senate and considering you have people like Chuck Schumer in there? Yeah, that's not good.

Advertisement

For example, Murphy accused Republicans of bullying trans kids because they want to protect girl's and women's sports and spaces. Now, common sense tells you that allowing a boy/man to compete against women is not a good idea BUT Democrats have turned this into some sort of OPPRESSION because that's all they really have.

Well, that and abortion.

Watch this a-hole:

Megyn Kelly has had ENOUGH of Murphy, and gosh golly gee, she too lives in Connecticut.

YAAAAAAS. Do this! Make this happen!

Recommended

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Screenshot-Filled Thread of Antisemites Flipping OUT Over Pagers 'EXTREMELY Satisfying'
Sam J.
Advertisement

Correct.

DO IT DO IT DO IT.

Hell to the YEAH.

We reacted the same exact way.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE.

======================================================================

Related:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Screenshot-Filled Thread of Antisemites Flipping OUT Over Pagers 'EXTREMELY Satisfying'

Keith Olbermann Tries Picking a Fight with Brett Favre Over Pro-American Post and OH DAMN Was THAT Stupid

DUMB Even for Frum: David Frum Justifies Media Driving Dems to Violence Against Trump In Tone-Deaf Thread

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions

No Matter How Hard Kamala Tries to Distance Herself from Creepy Uncle Joe, We WON'T Let Her

=======================================================================

Tags: CHRIS MURPHY DEMOCRATS ELECTION MEGYN KELLY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Screenshot-Filled Thread of Antisemites Flipping OUT Over Pagers 'EXTREMELY Satisfying'
Sam J.
NEW (and WTAF?!): Secret Service Whistleblower Leaks DAMNING DEETS About Latest Attempt on Trump's Life
Sam J.
Hillary Clinton MELTS Projection Detectors With Trump Warnings During 'Morning Joe' Fawn-Fest
Doug P.
Catholics Who Cheer Exploding Pagers Need to Learn Their Faith and Repent
Brett T.
Springfield Woman Talking About 'All Our Immigration Friends' Bullies Someone Out of Frame
Brett T.
'It's Like a Funeral at CNN' After Teamsters' Leadership Didn't Endorse Kamala Harris
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Screenshot-Filled Thread of Antisemites Flipping OUT Over Pagers 'EXTREMELY Satisfying' Sam J.
Advertisement