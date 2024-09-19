9-1-1?! We Just Saw a Murder! Megyn Kelly Tells Chris Murphy She's Coming for His Job and OH HELL YEAH

It's astonishing, and not in a good way, how the good people of Connecticut keep electing someone like Chris Murphy. And we don't mean astonishing in a good way. There may not be a bigger liar in the Senate and considering you have people like Chuck Schumer in there? Yeah, that's not good.

For example, Murphy accused Republicans of bullying trans kids because they want to protect girl's and women's sports and spaces. Now, common sense tells you that allowing a boy/man to compete against women is not a good idea BUT Democrats have turned this into some sort of OPPRESSION because that's all they really have.

Well, that and abortion.

Watch this a-hole:

I went to the Senate floor today to block a Republican resolution that sought to make out transgender kids as a threat to this nation.



I told the real story of transgender kids and sports, and the shameful Republicans efforts to bully and marginalize them. pic.twitter.com/ScqaXgX672 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 17, 2024

Megyn Kelly has had ENOUGH of Murphy, and gosh golly gee, she too lives in Connecticut.

You make me want to run for office in my new home state of CT and take your job. https://t.co/tLWKNMLOtZ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 18, 2024

YAAAAAAS. Do this! Make this happen!

Where do I send the check? — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) September 19, 2024

He is the worst. One of the many reasons I have to leave that state. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 19, 2024

You would crush it and it wouldn’t even be close — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) September 19, 2024

Correct.

DO IT DO IT DO IT.

I’m in, and I think I’d work for free — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) September 19, 2024

Hell to the YEAH.

We reacted the same exact way.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE.

======================================================================