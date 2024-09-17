Keith Olbermann Tries Picking a Fight with Brett Favre Over Pro-American Post and OH DAMN Was THAT Stupid

Fake Liberal 'Bomb Threat' Hoax Blows Up: CNN Heads Explode!
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on September 17, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

It's awesome seeing Brett Favre post on Twitter/X, it's doubly awesome to see him posting patriotic common sense.

Case in point:

Simple. To the point. Common sense. Putting other countries in front of your own is unpatriotic. There's nothing even a teensy bit controversial or off-putting about what Favre wrote, so of course it triggered our resident lollipop triple-dipped in psycho, Keith Olbermann.

Dude is just a mess.

FUMBLE!

Attacking Favre for a post about patriotism? Really, Keith? We suppose Olbermann is pretty thirsty for attention these days (especially after even Rachel Maddow said he was too much of a nutball to work at MSNBC) but picking a fight with a football legend seems pretty damn stupid.

Favre fired back:

HA.

Ok, so we all know what happened to Olbermann's career and ouch.

There is definitely something off with this dude.

Fair question.

Ouch.

We see what he did there.

If you follow Olbermann or read Twitchy on a fairly regular basis you know this guy isn't kidding, that Olbermann did make a nasty comment about peeing and his face.

Excellent advice.

