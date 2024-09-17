Keith Olbermann Tries Picking a Fight with Brett Favre Over Pro-American Post and OH DAMN Was THAT Stupid

It's awesome seeing Brett Favre post on Twitter/X, it's doubly awesome to see him posting patriotic common sense.
Case in point:
If you’re born in the USA or an American citizen and you put other countries above us, then that’s unpatriotic. That’s it.— Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) September 16, 2024
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Simple. To the point. Common sense. Putting other countries in front of your own is unpatriotic. There's nothing even a teensy bit controversial or off-putting about what Favre wrote, so of course it triggered our resident lollipop triple-dipped in psycho, Keith Olbermann.
Dude is just a mess.
Hey are your CTE checkups up to date? How'd your bank account audit?— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 17, 2024
FUMBLE!
Attacking Favre for a post about patriotism? Really, Keith? We suppose Olbermann is pretty thirsty for attention these days (especially after even Rachel Maddow said he was too much of a nutball to work at MSNBC) but picking a fight with a football legend seems pretty damn stupid.
Favre fired back:
I played football for a few years…I made a statement being pro-American…— Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) September 17, 2024
Didn’t you cover football for a year or two?…What happened to that? https://t.co/VAY1uIBvAW
HA.
Ok, so we all know what happened to Olbermann's career and ouch.
Your estrogen levels are unnaturally high.— Revelations C.I.K. (@JDrsx850i) September 17, 2024
There is definitely something off with this dude.
The orderlies forget to tighten your restraints again Keith?— Roland in the Deep (@RolandHoagie) September 17, 2024
Fair question.
How is your job hunt going?— LSA-corky (@CorkyLsa) September 17, 2024
Ouch.
Hey are your TDS checkups up to date?— Major Swagger 🔥 (@Maj0rSwagger) September 17, 2024
Recommended
We see what he did there.
You crying tears of urine again?— charlie 🌋 (@bbqchucken) September 17, 2024
If you follow Olbermann or read Twitchy on a fairly regular basis you know this guy isn't kidding, that Olbermann did make a nasty comment about peeing and his face.
Keith Can’t find and keep a job because he is too emotionally unstable.— Country over Party (@BigTechCommies) September 17, 2024
Those are facts.
Ignore what he says. He is unhinged.
Excellent advice.
======================================================================
