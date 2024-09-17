Keith Olbermann Tries Picking a Fight with Brett Favre Over Pro-American Post and OH DAMN Was THAT Stupid

It's awesome seeing Brett Favre post on Twitter/X, it's doubly awesome to see him posting patriotic common sense.

Case in point:

If you’re born in the USA or an American citizen and you put other countries above us, then that’s unpatriotic. That’s it.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) September 16, 2024

Simple. To the point. Common sense. Putting other countries in front of your own is unpatriotic. There's nothing even a teensy bit controversial or off-putting about what Favre wrote, so of course it triggered our resident lollipop triple-dipped in psycho, Keith Olbermann.

Dude is just a mess.

Hey are your CTE checkups up to date? How'd your bank account audit? — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 17, 2024

FUMBLE!

Attacking Favre for a post about patriotism? Really, Keith? We suppose Olbermann is pretty thirsty for attention these days (especially after even Rachel Maddow said he was too much of a nutball to work at MSNBC) but picking a fight with a football legend seems pretty damn stupid.

Favre fired back:

I played football for a few years…I made a statement being pro-American…



Didn’t you cover football for a year or two?…What happened to that? https://t.co/VAY1uIBvAW — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) September 17, 2024

HA.

Ok, so we all know what happened to Olbermann's career and ouch.

Your estrogen levels are unnaturally high. — Revelations C.I.K. (@JDrsx850i) September 17, 2024

There is definitely something off with this dude.

The orderlies forget to tighten your restraints again Keith? — Roland in the Deep (@RolandHoagie) September 17, 2024

Fair question.

How is your job hunt going? — LSA-corky (@CorkyLsa) September 17, 2024

Ouch.

Hey are your TDS checkups up to date? — Major Swagger 🔥 (@Maj0rSwagger) September 17, 2024

We see what he did there.

You crying tears of urine again? — charlie 🌋 (@bbqchucken) September 17, 2024

If you follow Olbermann or read Twitchy on a fairly regular basis you know this guy isn't kidding, that Olbermann did make a nasty comment about peeing and his face.

Keith Can’t find and keep a job because he is too emotionally unstable.



Those are facts.



Ignore what he says. He is unhinged. — Country over Party (@BigTechCommies) September 17, 2024

Excellent advice.

