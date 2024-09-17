What Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Told Court About His Financial Situation Makes Ya' Go HMMMM

The more we learn about Trump's would-be assassin, Ryan Routh, the more we scratch our heads trying to understand how this guy was not on a list, how he got so close, how nobody noticed some crazy man sitting in a but for 12 hours ...

This second attempt on Trump's life has turned into a situation where the more we learn the more questions we have.

Questions, we're afraid, the mainstream media isn't all that interested in getting answered.

For example, Routh's financial situation makes NO SENSE.

From Paul Sperry:

The would-be Trump assassin #2 told the court he has no assets and lives off $3,000 a month while supporting a son as a roofer, yet he's finding $$ to travel back and forth to Oahu AND to Ukraine as a mercenary while amassing a small arsenal of weapons plus GoPro equipment. Hmm. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 16, 2024

How the Hell could someone living on $3000 a month be able to afford travel, weapons, and GoPro equipment? And he flew from Hawaii ... see what we mean? It makes zero sense. Then you add in all of his bizarre connections to Ukraine and strange history with law enforcement, media, and yes, even Washington D.C. and it just turns into a giant ball of tinfoil filled with conspiracy theories.

And when you consider how many conspiracy theories have actually come true in the last four years - yeah.

Second would-be assas*n in a row who had equipment / capabilities or know-how apparently beyond their means. — Paul E. Peptide 🇺🇸🌵 (@Bourgeois_Norm) September 16, 2024

Good point. Thomas Crooks shouldn't have had the equipment he did OR the capabilities and yet he almost killed Trump.

Not to mention both of these gentlemen have been in propaganda videos but we digress.

*adjusts tin foil jacket - we've moved up from a hat*

I'm going to assume it's those sweet, sweet tax dollars being used to "defeat Russia." — Jason Jones (@psujwj) September 17, 2024

Meep.

He’s being funded! Who’s behind it? — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) September 16, 2024

That's the million dollar question, ain't it?

