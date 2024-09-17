What Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Told Court About His Financial Situation Makes Ya' Go HMMMM

GHOULS: Mary Katharine Ham Takes The Hill APART for Making 2nd Trump Shooting...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on September 17, 2024
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office via AP

The more we learn about Trump's would-be assassin, Ryan Routh, the more we scratch our heads trying to understand how this guy was not on a list, how he got so close, how nobody noticed some crazy man sitting in a but for 12 hours ... 

This second attempt on Trump's life has turned into a situation where the more we learn the more questions we have.

Questions, we're afraid, the mainstream media isn't all that interested in getting answered.

For example, Routh's financial situation makes NO SENSE.

From Paul Sperry:

How the Hell could someone living on $3000 a month be able to afford travel, weapons, and GoPro equipment? And he flew from Hawaii ... see what we mean? It makes zero sense. Then you add in all of his bizarre connections to Ukraine and strange history with law enforcement, media, and yes, even Washington D.C. and it just turns into a giant ball of tinfoil filled with conspiracy theories.

And when you consider how many conspiracy theories have actually come true in the last four years - yeah.

Good point. Thomas Crooks shouldn't have had the equipment he did OR the capabilities and yet he almost killed Trump.

Not to mention both of these gentlemen have been in propaganda videos but we digress.

*adjusts tin foil jacket - we've moved up from a hat*

Meep.

That's the million dollar question, ain't it?

======================================================================

Tags: TRUMP RYAN ROUTH

