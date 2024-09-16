While the Media Tell Trump to Tone It Down, Here's TWO MINUTES of...
Mollie Hemingway NUKES Liz Cheney from Orbit for Her Anti-Trump Rhetoric Just DAYS Before 2nd Shooting

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on September 16, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

We've seen a lot of Democrats saying a lot of horrible stuff about Trump fueling the hatred, division, and yes, violence we've seen in real-time with our own eyes in the past two months. One assassination attempt should be enough to wake people up, but two?

Unheard of.

And while we know plenty of people consider Liz Cheney a Democrat at this point (and even her dad), we thought it was important to include Lizzie in the mix of a-holes saying horrible things that might inspire a crazy person to do something horrible.

Mollie Hemingway was good enough to nuke Liz from orbit .. it's especially telling that Kamala's HQ account was using this clip of Liz to pretend it was a good thing.

Not to be THAT tin foil hatted person, but we're pretty sure Liz Cheney is the last person who wants Trump re-elected; imagine how much info he'll share with us everyday Americans the powerful bureaucrats don't want us to see.

They've pushed the idea that punishing Trump and his supporters is a good thing no matter what because it's evil and bad to disagree with the machine. And ultimately it's all for the greater good.

MSNBC Analyst's Smug Attempt to (Sort of) Walk Back Blaming TRUMP for Getting Shot At (Again) Goes WRONG
Sam J.
Democrats have turned into the borg.

And Liz Cheney, right along with them.

Sadly, they all do.

What's that saying? Oh yeah, Liz is a threat to our democracy.

Heh.

