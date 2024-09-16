Mollie Hemingway NUKES Liz Cheney from Orbit for Her Anti-Trump Rhetoric Just DAYS Before 2nd Shooting

We've seen a lot of Democrats saying a lot of horrible stuff about Trump fueling the hatred, division, and yes, violence we've seen in real-time with our own eyes in the past two months. One assassination attempt should be enough to wake people up, but two?

Unheard of.

And while we know plenty of people consider Liz Cheney a Democrat at this point (and even her dad), we thought it was important to include Lizzie in the mix of a-holes saying horrible things that might inspire a crazy person to do something horrible.

Mollie Hemingway was good enough to nuke Liz from orbit .. it's especially telling that Kamala's HQ account was using this clip of Liz to pretend it was a good thing.

Liz Cheney with her assassination prep rhetoric promoted by Kamala Harris account. Days before second assassination attempt against the political opponent they're consumed with hatred against. https://t.co/0oo14vCmbg — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 16, 2024

Not to be THAT tin foil hatted person, but we're pretty sure Liz Cheney is the last person who wants Trump re-elected; imagine how much info he'll share with us everyday Americans the powerful bureaucrats don't want us to see.

They have criminalized policy differences that should be normal in democracy.



Repeating this bogus mantra “threat to democracy” has radicalized millions of Americans to associate normal policy differences with offenses deemed worthy of public execution.



It must be confronted — PhilsGoodman 🇺🇸 (@MuhHeidigger) September 16, 2024

They've pushed the idea that punishing Trump and his supporters is a good thing no matter what because it's evil and bad to disagree with the machine. And ultimately it's all for the greater good.

Democrats have turned into the borg.

And Liz Cheney, right along with them.

Like all neocons, Liz knows exactly what's she's doing and the likely outcome. — Paul Farnon (@onetruthonelaw) September 16, 2024

Sadly, they all do.

Cheney is a fundamental threat to the republic on a daily basis. — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) September 16, 2024

What's that saying? Oh yeah, Liz is a threat to our democracy.

Heh.

