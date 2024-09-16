MSNBC Analyst's Smug Attempt to (Sort of) Walk Back Blaming TRUMP for Getting Shot At (Again) Goes WRONG

As Twitchy readers know, the leftist media has been working overtime to blame Trump for getting shot at ... again. Apparently, they believe his 'rhetoric' is to blame for the nutjobs trying to kill him.
Yeah, they suck. Both the media and the nutjobs.
And the suckiest of all has been MSNBC - we know, you're shocked. Welp, after getting dragged and called out for nearly 24 hours straight, MSNBC'r Elise Jordan tried to make excuses for what she said and sort of walked it back.
Sort of but not really.
What I actually said yesterday when decrying political extremism and violence, (apparently controversial in the age of the ❄️): “It’s just something that Democrats and Republicans have to be very cognizant about: What can we all do to take the temperature down?”— Elise Jordan (@Elise_Jordan) September 16, 2024
She wants BOTH sides to tone down the rhetoric.
Funny, right? We laughed.
This isn’t a 2 sided problem. pic.twitter.com/0dDc1T6Na2— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 16, 2024
Not even a little bit.
Democrats can stop being insanely deranged.— JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) September 16, 2024
We?— Jack Bauer After Dark (@JackBauerAD) September 16, 2024
From the summer 2020 riots to political assassination attempts on both former presidents and Supreme Court justices to Antifa roaming streets in cities in the Pacific Northwest to the vile rise of anti-Semitic attacks in this country, the bulk of the violence is coming from…
Recommended
Sounds like a Democrat problem to us.
Democrats can STOP calling for political violence against their opponents. It’s not 2-sided. pic.twitter.com/DZnuPKyqtJ— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 16, 2024
Ask your boss. pic.twitter.com/gNk8311X40— Dave (@davespace_) September 16, 2024
Oof.
Are Democrats being arrested en masse? Are they being ☠️ protesting?— Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) September 16, 2024
Are Democrats being shot at? pic.twitter.com/JZ8ACRQTGG
Awww yes. Remember when Rick Wilson said someone would have to put a bullet in Trump? Funny how the media never really seems to bring that up, even after two different gunman have tried to kill Trump by ironically putting a bullet in him.
Friendly reminder of what’s at stake this year: progressives will ALWAYS justify and even encourage violence when their power is threatened. This is always true as it is ingrained in their dogma.— Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴 (@HTX_Con) September 16, 2024
It's what socialists do.
Hey Elsie who's the ones in this political discourse being sh0t and sh0t at. It damn sure isn't your side. So excuse me if your calls to tone down rhetoric fall flat.— Shoot From The Right (@shootfrmdaright) September 16, 2024
“We?”— filius libertate (@76LibertyAlways) September 16, 2024
Try again.
If you haven’t figured out something so blindingly obvious by now, then you’re not really as bright as you make yourself out to be.— Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) September 16, 2024
She works for MSNBC.
In other words, duh.
======================================================================
Related:
CIA? Wait, WUT?! Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh's Backstory and Ukraine Connection Just Gets WEIRDER
Former Director of the NSA and CIA's Fascist Post About Trump DYING Should Scare Us ALL
What Rep. Dan Goldman Said About 'Eliminating Trump' SOOO Bad People Think It's Fake - It's Not (Watch)
Rachel Vindman BACKPEDALS on Her Hate-Filled Post Mocking Trump Shooting, Plays the Victim and OH HELL NO
Time to CLEAN HOUSE! Josh Hawley Releases Full July 13th Trump Assassination Attempt Report and Just WOW
What. The. HELL?! What Former FBI Dir. Just Said About Ryan Routh Is the Most ALARMING Detail Yet (Watch)
=======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member