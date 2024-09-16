MSNBC Analyst's Smug Attempt to (Sort of) Walk Back Blaming TRUMP for Getting Shot At (Again) Goes WRONG

Mollie Hemingway NUKES Liz Cheney from Orbit for Her Anti-Trump Rhetoric Just DAYS...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on September 16, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

As Twitchy readers know, the leftist media has been working overtime to blame Trump for getting shot at ... again. Apparently, they believe his 'rhetoric' is to blame for the nutjobs trying to kill him.

Yeah, they suck. Both the media and the nutjobs.

And the suckiest of all has been MSNBC - we know, you're shocked. Welp, after getting dragged and called out for nearly 24 hours straight, MSNBC'r Elise Jordan tried to make excuses for what she said and sort of walked it back.

Sort of but not really. 

She wants BOTH sides to tone down the rhetoric.

Funny, right? We laughed.

Not even a little bit.

Sounds like a Democrat problem to us.

Oof.

Awww yes. Remember when Rick Wilson said someone would have to put a bullet in Trump? Funny how the media never really seems to bring that up, even after two different gunman have tried to kill Trump by ironically putting a bullet in him.

It's what socialists do.

She works for MSNBC.

In other words, duh.

