CIA? Wait, WUT?! Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh's Backstory and Ukraine Connection Just Gets WEIRDER

The more we learn about Ryan Routh the more we can't understand how this lunatic wasn't on a watch list SOMEWHERE. We shared a good bit of his social media earlier today, but we've learned even more about his backstory, especially his connections to Ukraine, and it just gets stranger and weirder.

Advertisement

For example ...

Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspected Trump shooter, was the mastermind behind a complex scheme to traffic Afghan refugees using forged Pakistani passports.



These refugees were being funnelled into Ukraine to fight in the war against Russia. pic.twitter.com/eWV4B7v4IM — Nicholas Lissack (@NicholasLissack) September 15, 2024

What in the Krispy Kreme eff?!

But wait, there's more.

You knew there would be, didn't you Twitchy reader? You're all so smart.

On May 4, 2024, would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh posted this on his Facebook page, which appears to be from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.



I asked ChatGPT to translate it, and, uh... pic.twitter.com/tAvp4JQ7J0 — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) September 15, 2024

Now, we certainly don't pretend to be experts in any of this (heck, most of what we do is using silly memes to make dumb people look, well, dumber) but this makes us stop and scratch out heads. Just a little. Who is this guy and what the Hell is going on in this country? It's beyond bizarre that Trump has been shot at twice in two months, but add in everything we're learning about this gunman (and the other) and well, we're starting to have our own tin foil moment.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Yup, just like that.

Oh, did we mention like the other gunman Crooks, Routh was in a propaganda video? NO, we're not kidding.

This is insane. Both would be assassins were in propaganda videos years before attempted assassination. What are the odds? https://t.co/FySiImxdlg — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) September 16, 2024

We also included this in his socials article but thought it would be smart to post it here as well, especially since we're talking about Routh's connections to Ukraine. The odds of the two gunman being in two different propaganda videos are just ... yeah, no.

See why we're wearing more tin foil than usual today?

If what you’re saying is true, then our eyes should be on CIA assets to counter future threats. — GunsOfLiberty (@GunsofLiberty75) September 16, 2024

*cough cough*

Um, does that mean what I think it means? Are we talking about extreme foreign election interference? — Robertus (@Robertus49BC) September 15, 2024

So much for Russian collusion.

Just sayin'.

======================================================================