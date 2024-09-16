Mollie Hemingway NUKES Liz Cheney from Orbit for Her Anti-Trump Rhetoric Just DAYS...
CIA? Wait, WUT?! Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh's Backstory and Ukraine Connection Just Gets WEIRDER

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on September 16, 2024
Guilford County Sheriff's Office via AP

The more we learn about Ryan Routh the more we can't understand how this lunatic wasn't on a watch list SOMEWHERE. We shared a good bit of his social media earlier today, but we've learned even more about his backstory, especially his connections to Ukraine, and it just gets stranger and weirder.

For example ... 

What in the Krispy Kreme eff?!

But wait, there's more.

You knew there would be, didn't you Twitchy reader? You're all so smart. 

Now, we certainly don't pretend to be experts in any of this (heck, most of what we do is using silly memes to make dumb people look, well, dumber) but this makes us stop and scratch out heads. Just a little. Who is this guy and what the Hell is going on in this country? It's beyond bizarre that Trump has been shot at twice in two months, but add in everything we're learning about this gunman (and the other) and well, we're starting to have our own tin foil moment.

Yup, just like that.

Oh, did we mention like the other gunman Crooks, Routh was in a propaganda video? NO, we're not kidding.

We also included this in his socials article but thought it would be smart to post it here as well, especially since we're talking about Routh's connections to Ukraine. The odds of the two gunman being in two different propaganda videos are just ... yeah, no.

See why we're wearing more tin foil than usual today?

*cough cough*

So much for Russian collusion.

Just sayin'. 

======================================================================

=======================================================================

