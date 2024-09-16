Rachel Vindman BACKPEDALS on Her Hate-Filled Post Mocking Trump Shooting, Plays the Victim...
Time to CLEAN HOUSE! Josh Hawley Releases Full July 13th Trump Assassination Attempt Report and Just WOW

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on September 16, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

While we're all understandably distracted by the SECOND assassination attempt on Trump's life in the past two months, Senator Josh Hawley released the final report for the first time someone tried to kill the former president. It's crazy that we have to talk about DIFFERENT assassination attempts and yet, here we are.

Wonder if Biden and Harris have figured out it's time to chill out on the violent, anti-Trump rhetoric yet.

Take a look at this:

The post continues:

• Majority of DHS personnel unfamiliar with security protocols

• Only training received by many HSI agents was a single two-hour webinar

• Law enforcement was supposed to be on roof where Crooks shot Trump, post was abandoned

• Night before the rally, Secret Service denied offers to utilize Butler County's drones

• USS Counter Surveillance Division (CSD) did not perform routine pre-event surveillance

• Gunman would have been handcuffed after being spotted with range finder if USS CSD present

• Secret Service lead agent lacked competence and experience

• Secret Service preemptively informed Pittsburgh field office the Butler rally was not going to receive additional security resources

Hawley's whistleblower report concludes:

"Two months have now elapsed since former President Donald J. Trump was nearly assassinated. And the American people still know far too little about why this happened."

"The Secret Service, FBI, and Department of Homeland Security have not been forthcoming with the American people. Far from it: they have closed ranks, refused to confirm or deny whistleblower allegations, and resisted meaningful oversight. In fact, sources with direct knowledge of Secret Service’s own internal investigation have alleged to Senator Hawley that the Department of Homeland Security is leaning on Secret Service not to comply with document requests from Congress." [...]

"Left alone, these agencies will not reform themselves. They will continue to stonewall and obfuscate. Plainly, it is now up to Congress and the President to clean house at these failing agencies at the earliest possible opportunity."

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Our three-letter-agencies have not been forthcoming.

Ya' don't say? But gosh golly gee, they've been so helpful and transparent in the past.

Ahem.

Crazy, right? Like it's totally normal for a former president who also happens to be a presidential candidate to have not one but TWO attempts on his life in a matter of two months. Almost as if this isn't a big deal ... 

Anyone else feel like they're taking crazy pills?

