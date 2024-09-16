Rachel Vindman BACKPEDALS on Her Hate-Filled Post Mocking Trump Shooting, Plays the Victim...
What. The. HELL?! What Former FBI Dir. Just Said About Ryan Routh Is the Most ALARMING Detail Yet (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on September 16, 2024
Twitchy

Turns out Trump playing golf yesterday, you know, when he was shot at AGAIN, was not anywhere on his public schedule. So how the Hell did Ryan Routh know he'd be there? Seems a pretty simple question, yeah?

Was he stalking the president? Following him around? Or did someone tell him Trump would be there and when? WE KNOW, even saying (writing?) that out loud sounds crazy but his just happening to be there when Trump happened to be playing a round of golf at the last minute just doesn't make sense.

This former assistant FBI Director seems to think so as well:

WATCH:

See what we mean?

WTF?!

Two different assassination attempts in two months.

No, Trump is not safe.

Not even a little bit.

*adjusts tin foil hat*

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Something needs to change, obviously.

DeSantis is one smart cat and has said already that Florida will be doing its own investigation.

Stay tuned.

======================================================================

=======================================================================

