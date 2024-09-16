What. The. HELL?! What Former FBI Dir. Just Said About Ryan Routh Is the Most ALARMING Detail Yet (Watch)

Turns out Trump playing golf yesterday, you know, when he was shot at AGAIN, was not anywhere on his public schedule. So how the Hell did Ryan Routh know he'd be there? Seems a pretty simple question, yeah?

Was he stalking the president? Following him around? Or did someone tell him Trump would be there and when? WE KNOW, even saying (writing?) that out loud sounds crazy but his just happening to be there when Trump happened to be playing a round of golf at the last minute just doesn't make sense.

This former assistant FBI Director seems to think so as well:

🚨 WOW: Former assistant FBI Director says Ryan Routh made have had INSIDE INFORMATION on Trump’s private schedule



This is a terrifying thought.



Especially given Trump’s golf outing was a “last minute decision.”



Florida must investigate—not the FBI.

pic.twitter.com/n05T5Hf9wD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 16, 2024

See what we mean?

WTF?!

I want to know how this individual was able to find out EXACTLY when and where Donald Trump would be at that specific moment.



There is a rat inside the Trump campaign, placed there by the deep state.



Trump is not safe. — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 16, 2024

Two different assassination attempts in two months.

No, Trump is not safe.

Not even a little bit.

I don't trust the FBI — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) September 16, 2024

*adjusts tin foil hat*

Trump is not safe, he should get private security detail put together by people like Erik Prince and Dan Bongino



Tech billionaires supporting Trump could help with funding.



Get former SEALs, SS, other spec ops guys that can be trusted. SS is politicized and compromised. — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) September 16, 2024

Something needs to change, obviously.

Praying that Gov DeSantis is aware that the FBI is not on the side of the US Constitution’s Bill of Rights. On the contrary, the FBI violates the rights of US citizens. — Annie Bond (@annlillianbond) September 16, 2024

DeSantis is one smart cat and has said already that Florida will be doing its own investigation.

Stay tuned.

