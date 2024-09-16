Womp WOMP! Gunman's Trump-Hating Son's Statement Just DEBUNKED Left's Claims He's a Trump Supporter

Suspected gunman Ryan Routh's son released a statement last night about his father ... and if his intent was to make things worse (for the Left), he succeeded.
Take a look:
BREAKING: Son of alleged would-be Trump assassin tells the DailyMail his father 'hates Trump like every reasonable person does.'— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 16, 2024
Adding, "He's my dad and all he's had is couple traffic tickets, as far as I know. That's crazy. I know my dad and love my dad, but that's nothing…
His statement continues:
... but that's nothing like him."
"He said he was at the beach, but I thought that meant the outer banks in Hawaii. I didn't ask him for more information because we've had a falling out. We've grown apart.""He's not a violent person. He's a hard worker and a great dad. He's a great dude, a nice guy and has worked his whole fucking life."
"'I hate this game every four years, and think that we all do, and if my father wants to be a martyr to how broken and disassociated the process has become from the real problems and practical solutions, then that's his choice."
His father 'hates Trump like every reasonable person does.'
Yikes.
Sounds like the nut didn't fall far from the tree.
What he has done here, however, is prove the shooter was not on the Right, not a Trump supporter, and shared a very clear hatred for the former president from the man who fired at him yesterday.
“He’s a great dude and a nice guy” pic.twitter.com/hYsoNa0gjk— @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) September 16, 2024
He's probably a blast at birthday parties.
'hates Trump like every reasonable person does.'— ☦︎ 𝔹𝕝𝕒𝕫𝕖 🔥 (@OrthoBlaze) September 16, 2024
More vile rhetoric from the Left.
This kid is likely as unhinged as his dad.
worth noting. kids of great dads stay in touch with them.— lisamarie (success best revenge) (@Lisa_from_SoCal) September 16, 2024
Truth.
Looks like the acorn didn't fall far from the tree.— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) September 16, 2024
Ba-ba-ba-BINGO.
======================================================================
=======================================================================
