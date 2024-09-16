Womp WOMP! Gunman's Trump-Hating Son's Statement Just DEBUNKED Left's Claims He's a Trump Supporter

Alexander Vindman's SHE-HAG Wife Makes Things WORSE Doubling and TRIPLING Down on Anti-Tru...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:15 AM on September 16, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Suspected gunman Ryan Routh's son released a statement last night about his father ... and if his intent was to make things worse (for the Left), he succeeded.

Take a look:

Advertisement

His statement continues:

... but that's nothing like him."

"He said he was at the beach, but I thought that meant the outer banks in Hawaii. I didn't ask him for more information because we've had a falling out. We've grown apart.""He's not a violent person. He's a hard worker and a great dad. He's a great dude, a nice guy and has worked his whole fucking life."

"'I hate this game every four years, and think that we all do, and if my father wants to be a martyr to how broken and disassociated the process has become from the real problems and practical solutions, then that's his choice."

His father 'hates Trump like every reasonable person does.'

Yikes.

Sounds like the nut didn't fall far from the tree.

What he has done here, however, is prove the shooter was not on the Right, not a Trump supporter, and shared a very clear hatred for the former president from the man who fired at him yesterday. 

He's probably a blast at birthday parties.

Truth.

Ba-ba-ba-BINGO.

======================================================================

