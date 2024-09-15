JD Vance Dishes Out EPIC Ratio on Krystal Ball's 'ARGLE BARGLE RAR Neo-Nazi Republicans' Post and BAHAHA

What is wrong with people on the Left? No, really. What is wrong with them? Accusing Republicans of being Neo-Nazis because they are highlighting the absolute damage Biden/Harris policies have done to a small'ish city in Ohio? Especially when the citizens of that city are the ones speaking out.

When you insist on spreading neo-nazi fueled smears about immigrants leading to bomb threats, it kind of closes the space for this intellectual discussion about pluses and minuses of immigration that you’re now retreating to, dude. https://t.co/WdGTYqVbOZ — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) September 14, 2024

She started it.

Oh, we know, we're supposed to take the City Manager's word over the citizens because you know, bureaucrats would never protect other bureaucrats.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our head we'd be able to see Washington DC from our office.

Krystal Ball: I really hate neoliberalism. I'm a populist!



Also Krystal Ball: Anyone who doesn't think 20,000 cheap laborers should be dropped on a small Ohio town is a neo-nazi. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 14, 2024

What he said.

Our VP dishing out ratios in the replies of libs🫡🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tWtOwimpM8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 15, 2024

Ya' love to see it.

Also, good of Greg Price to snag a screenshot because if we're being completely honest, we're shocked she hasn't deleted her post by now.

Ironic.



Maybe the legacy news media should have allowed debate over this major policy issue instead of just trying prop Kamala up. — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) September 14, 2024

Wouldn't that have been something else?!

Crazy talk.

And if you call it out, you're apparently a Neo-Nazi.

2024 just keeps getting dumber and dumber.

