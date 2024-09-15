RFK Jr. Supporters Point and LAUGH at Keith Ellison In Full MELTDOWN Mode...
Gwen Walz Shows Her TRUE Crazy Colors - If You Thought Tim Was...
LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Chris Murphy's Lie-Filled 'Daily Reminder' About Trump/JD Vance Goes SPECTA...
Holy Hell-MUSTA-Frozen-Over, Batman! CNN Fact-Checks TF out of Kamala's Attacks on Trump a...
FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth...
NOT a Great Look, KAMALA! Working Class/Poor Democrats BLAST Kamala for Keeping Them...
Tim Walz DRAGGED Hilariously for SUPER-GENIUS Plan to Nag People at the Grocery...
She's Not Fooling ANYONE: Kamala Using Her FAKEST Accent Yet at Black Caucus...
WOW: Kamala REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Video of Her So-Called 'Middle Class'...
Susan Glasser Announces New Podcast, ‘Triggering Trump’; No Correction, Though
WATCH: Pope Francis Says This Election Is About Choosing the Lesser of Two...
President Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter Again
Progressive Sex Symbol Doug Emhoff Says Kamala Harris Has Become Bad*ss
'Kamala Harris' Silk Press Shines': USA Today Reports on Candidate's Hair

JD Vance Dishes Out EPIC Ratio on Krystal Ball's 'ARGLE BARGLE RAR Neo-Nazi Republicans' Post and BAHAHA

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on September 15, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

What is wrong with people on the Left? No, really. What is wrong with them? Accusing Republicans of being Neo-Nazis because they are highlighting the absolute damage Biden/Harris policies have done to a small'ish city in Ohio? Especially when the citizens of that city are the ones speaking out.

Advertisement

She started it.

Oh, we know, we're supposed to take the City Manager's word over the citizens because you know, bureaucrats would never protect other bureaucrats.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our head we'd be able to see Washington DC from our office.

What he said.

Ya' love to see it.

Also, good of Greg Price to snag a screenshot because if we're being completely honest, we're shocked she hasn't deleted her post by now.

Recommended

FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth on Springfield, OH (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Wouldn't that have been something else?!

Crazy talk.

And if you call it out, you're apparently a Neo-Nazi.

2024 just keeps getting dumber and dumber.

======================================================================

Related:

LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Chris Murphy's Lie-Filled 'Daily Reminder' About Trump/JD Vance Goes SPECTACULARLY Wrong

Holy Hell-MUSTA-Frozen-Over, Batman! CNN Fact-Checks TF out of Kamala's Attacks on Trump and JD Vance

FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth on Springfield, OH (Watch)

Tim Walz Tells Crowd to Nag People in Grocery Stores to Convince Them to Vote Kamala and LOL - HOO BOY

Make It STOP! Kamala Harris Breaks Out Her Fakest, Most Cringe Accent YET at Black Caucus Dinner (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth on Springfield, OH (Watch)
Sam J.
RFK Jr. Supporters Point and LAUGH at Keith Ellison In Full MELTDOWN Mode Over Kamala Harris Internals
Sam J.
LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Chris Murphy's Lie-Filled 'Daily Reminder' About Trump/JD Vance Goes SPECTACULARLY Wrong
Sam J.
WOW: Kamala REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Video of Her So-Called 'Middle Class' Neighborhood (Watch)
Sam J.
Holy Hell-MUSTA-Frozen-Over, Batman! CNN Fact-Checks TF out of Kamala's Attacks on Trump and JD Vance
Sam J.
NOT a Great Look, KAMALA! Working Class/Poor Democrats BLAST Kamala for Keeping Them OUT of Her Events
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth on Springfield, OH (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement