LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Chris Murphy's Lie-Filled 'Daily Reminder' About Trump/JD Vance Goes SPECTACULARLY Wrong

How can anyone vote for Chris Murphy? Is it name recognition? Are people in Connecticut all suffering from some sort of brain injury? We don't get it ... the guy is a bad legislator, and uninspiring waste, and he thinks he's far better at Twitter/X than he really is.

It's interesting how they think they can still lie about Trump's tax cuts because most Americans know they benefitted from them.

Not Trump's EVIL billionaire friends.

Seriously, who did he think he was fooling with this nonsense?

Your daily reminder that they want you to be distracted by immigrants and cats and dogs because their plan is to cut taxes for Trump's billionaire friends and control women's bodies and that's like a super super unpopular fringy agenda that they want to hide. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 14, 2024

Your daily reminder Chris Murphy is a new-maxi-zoom-dweebie who raids Barry Manilow's closet on a daily basis.

A+ if you recognize that reference.

As you likely already know, this did not go well for Murphy:

Your daily reminder that Chris Murphy is a lying POS politician. — Jack Bauer After Dark (@JackBauerAD) September 14, 2024

Got it.

Your daily reminder that Chris Murphy has been consistently lying to you about crime statistics. How can you believe a damn thing this guys says? pic.twitter.com/acYh7WosqN — chicago (@LJT1212) September 15, 2024

Sensing a theme here.

Then why does the Democrats have 70% of the wealthy supporting their party? — Pronoun Refusenik 🇺🇲 (@DidacticaStar) September 15, 2024

Ummm ... orange man bad! Racism! REEE!

Your daily remember that Chris can't go a day without lying and that he and the members of his party refuse to pass the SAVE ACT, requiring proof of American citizenship to vote. — Claud B's Revenge (@b_clad) September 14, 2024

Your daily reminder that House Republicans passed a bill for real border security that Chris Murphy & his friends never allowed the Senate to vote on — Matthew Corey (@MattCoreyCT) September 14, 2024

Awww yes. They never want to talk about H.R. 2, do they? Funny how that works out.

Cutting taxes is critical (for both billionaires and everyone else)



Taxing unrealized gains would be disastrous — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) September 14, 2024

Ding ding ding.

Every time you post is just a daily reminder that you're a lying propagandist. — hereforthetears (@salttminer) September 14, 2024

And fin.

