LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Chris Murphy's Lie-Filled 'Daily Reminder' About Trump/JD Vance Goes SPECTACULARLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on September 15, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

How can anyone vote for Chris Murphy? Is it name recognition? Are people in Connecticut all suffering from some sort of brain injury? We don't get it ... the guy is a bad legislator, and uninspiring waste, and he thinks he's far better at Twitter/X than he really is.

It's interesting how they think they can still lie about Trump's tax cuts because most Americans know they benefitted from them.

Not Trump's EVIL billionaire friends.

Seriously, who did he think he was fooling with this nonsense? 

Hi.

Your daily reminder Chris Murphy is a new-maxi-zoom-dweebie who raids Barry Manilow's closet on a daily basis.

A+ if you recognize that reference.

As you likely already know, this did not go well for Murphy:

Got it.

Sensing a theme here.

Ummm ... orange man bad! Racism! REEE!

FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth on Springfield, OH (Watch)
Sam J.
Awww yes. They never want to talk about H.R. 2, do they? Funny how that works out.

Ding ding ding.

And fin.

CHRIS MURPHY KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION JD VANCE

