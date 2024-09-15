LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Chris Murphy's Lie-Filled 'Daily Reminder' About Trump/JD Vance Goes SPECTACULARLY Wrong

How can anyone vote for Chris Murphy? Is it name recognition? Are people in Connecticut all suffering from some sort of brain injury? We don't get it ... the guy is a bad legislator, and uninspiring waste, and he thinks he's far better at Twitter/X than he really is.
It's interesting how they think they can still lie about Trump's tax cuts because most Americans know they benefitted from them.
Not Trump's EVIL billionaire friends.
Seriously, who did he think he was fooling with this nonsense?
Hi.— Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 14, 2024
Your daily reminder that they want you to be distracted by immigrants and cats and dogs because their plan is to cut taxes for Trump's billionaire friends and control women's bodies and that's like a super super unpopular fringy agenda that they want to hide.
Hi.
Your daily reminder Chris Murphy is a new-maxi-zoom-dweebie who raids Barry Manilow's closet on a daily basis.
A+ if you recognize that reference.
As you likely already know, this did not go well for Murphy:
Hi.— Jack Bauer After Dark (@JackBauerAD) September 14, 2024
Your daily reminder that Chris Murphy is a lying POS politician.
Got it.
hi.— chicago (@LJT1212) September 15, 2024
Your daily reminder that Chris Murphy has been consistently lying to you about crime statistics. How can you believe a damn thing this guys says? pic.twitter.com/acYh7WosqN
Sensing a theme here.
Then why does the Democrats have 70% of the wealthy supporting their party?— Pronoun Refusenik 🇺🇲 (@DidacticaStar) September 15, 2024
Ummm ... orange man bad! Racism! REEE!
Your daily remember that Chris can't go a day without lying and that he and the members of his party refuse to pass the SAVE ACT, requiring proof of American citizenship to vote.— Claud B's Revenge (@b_clad) September 14, 2024
Recommended
Your daily reminder that House Republicans passed a bill for real border security that Chris Murphy & his friends never allowed the Senate to vote on— Matthew Corey (@MattCoreyCT) September 14, 2024
Awww yes. They never want to talk about H.R. 2, do they? Funny how that works out.
Cutting taxes is critical (for both billionaires and everyone else)— Gregg Re (@gregg_re) September 14, 2024
Taxing unrealized gains would be disastrous
Ding ding ding.
Every time you post is just a daily reminder that you're a lying propagandist.— hereforthetears (@salttminer) September 14, 2024
And fin.
======================================================================
Related:
Holy Hell-MUSTA-Frozen-Over, Batman! CNN Fact-Checks TF out of Kamala's Attacks on Trump and JD Vance
FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth on Springfield, OH (Watch)
NOT a Great Look, KAMALA! Working Class/Poor Democrats BLAST Kamala for Keeping Them OUT of Her Events
Tim Walz DRAGGED Hilariously for SUPER-GENIUS Plan to Nag People at the Grocery Store to Vote for Kamala
She's Not Fooling ANYONE: Kamala Using Her FAKEST Accent Yet at Black Caucus Dinner Goes Really WRONG
=======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member