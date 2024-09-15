FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth...
NOT a Great Look, KAMALA! Working Class/Poor Democrats BLAST Kamala for Keeping Them OUT of Her Events

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on September 15, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kamala Harris has pissed working-class Democrats off, and we hardly blame them. Seems she has been 'hiding' from them, and only allowing certain people to attend some of her functions by going 'invitation only'.

She's ok if she can hide them in the back at a rally, but if it's an event where someone might ask her a real question? Invite only.

From the New York Post:

But in Johnstown, both the airport and bookstore were by invitation only – to the chagrin of voters who wanted to hear what the vice president could offer their left-behind city.

“She’s hiding from most of the people,” Ed Luce told The Post. “She needs to convince a lot of the working poor people.”

Johnstown used to be a union Democratic stronghold.

After a 1977 flood destroyed the mines and mills, high-paying union jobs disappeared and the city gradually flipped red.

Trump won the surrounding county with over 67% of the vote in 2016 and 2020. 

Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes are critical to victory this November.

“Old school Democrats are what the Republicans are now,” said Jim Ardary, referring to the values of hard work and love of country.

She's hiding from the people she can't con with joy and vibes.

Shocker.

Yes, she's always been a fake.

If she can't give scripted answers and/or use a face accent she ain't interested, brothas and sistahs.

Ahem.

It's the only way they know they'll get nothing but easily-answered soft-ball questions.

Did she though?

