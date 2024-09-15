WOW: Kamala REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Video of Her So-Called 'Middle Class' Neighborhood (Watch)

FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:45 AM on September 15, 2024
AP Photo/Ronda Churchill

Kamala Harris and her team are working really really REALLY hard to make her relatable, and normal, and even just a teensy bit likable, so they've been pushing this idea that she grew up in a normal, modest, middle class neighborhood. Heck, every time they ask her a question about ANYTHING she starts out by reminding everyone how she grew up in this neighborhood with a single mom and the neighbors were like family.

Then, of course, she goes on to avoid answering the question entirely but still.

It's all about how she's just like the peons in the middle class and can totally understand their worries, concerns, and issues.

So about that middle class childhood ... watch:

Beautiful school.

Beautiful homes.

The way she talks about it you'd think they're living in some broken-down duplex on the outskirts of some really poor neighborhood. 

Morris makes a good point here about the neighborhood:

Her post continues:

... some MAGA… The issue about this and the reason I am posting/writing about it is because she’s obviously lying and trying to gain favor/avoid scrutiny by portraying herself as “marginalized group” or “middle class.” Which is absolutely insane.

Bingo.

This is about Kamala lying to gain favor with those who struggle, pretending she's somehow marginalized or struggling in the middle class. That's just not the truth and it never has been. It's grossly insulting for Kamala and her team to think Americans will buy into this.

Ok, so her supporters (the 30% of people who are vote blue no matter here) are either dense enough to buy into it or don't care either way but the rest of us ...

We're onto her.

