Morgan J. Freeman Challenges Megyn Kelly to Name 1 THING ABC Should've Fact-Checked Kamala on and HOO BOY

Morgan J. Freeman doesn't seem to think ABC moderators needed to fact-check Kamala Harris even once on Tuesday night.

Don't worry, this is not the Morgan Freeman most of us like, he's just an annoying Leftist who just so happens to share his name.

That's why we included the J.

Freeman went so far as to try and pick a fight with Megyn Kelly.

Hi @megynkelly -- kindly name one thing Kamala said that ABC should have fact-checked. I'll wait. pic.twitter.com/7C7p3IWG9E — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) September 11, 2024

Looking through her timeline, Megyn was not at all inspired to engage with Freeman HOWEVER, she did share this from Collin Rugg which we're pretty sure meets his so-called challenge:

Top 5 lies that the ABC News moderators refused to fact-check or falsely fact-checked during the debate:



1. Mandatory Firearm Buybacks:



Kamala Harris told Trump to "stop lying" about her wanting to confiscate firearms. Harris has previously stated multiple times that she wants… pic.twitter.com/6aXznDnq7O — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 11, 2024

His post continues:

1. Mandatory Firearm Buybacks:Kamala Harris told Trump to "stop lying" about her wanting to confiscate firearms. Harris has previously stated multiple times that she wants to launch a mandatory buyback program.The ABC moderators said nothing. 2. "Fine People" Hoax:Kamala Harris claimed Trump called neo-N*zi's "very fine people." This hoax was debunked by Snopes but the ABC moderators let it slide.The ABC moderators said nothing. 3. Post-Birth Abortion:Trump claimed babies were 'k*lled' outside the womb in failed abortions. Under Tim Walz, babies born alive in botched abortions are allowed to be left to d*e.Eight babies who survived abortions in Minnesota were abandoned and sadly perished under Walz.The ABC moderators simply said Trump was lying and moved on without adding context. 4. Defund the Police:Kamala Harris laughed when Trump said she wanted to defund the police. During a previous interview, Harris said having more cops on the street is "wrong."She also supported taking police officers out of schools.The ABC moderators said nothing. 5. Bl**dbath Hoax:Kamala Harris claimed Trump said there would be a bl**dbath if he is not elected, insinuating that his supporters would start k*lling people.This is completely false. The comment was made during a rally where Trump said there would be a "bl**dbath" for the American auto industry if he is not elected.

The ABC moderators said nothing.

Gosh golly gee, that seems like a LOT of missed opportunities for some fact-checking by our pals at ABC, don't you think? Then again, they were probably too busy fact-checking Trump (incorrectly!) to bother noticing how much Kamala was lying.

Yeah, that's it.

======================================================================