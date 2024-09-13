Riley Gaines Takes Journo APART for SEXIST Dig at Solheim Cup Female Athletes; Update - He DOUBLED Down

Glenn Youngkin has done a fairly spectacular job for all Virginians since he took office in 2021. He has not played into the divisive tactics of the Left, no matter how much ugly Democrats have harassed him and blocked initiatives that would benefit the people just so they can keep him from having a win.
See Louise Lucas who is truly a boil on the butt of humanity.
Anyway, we digress.
Youngkin celebrated some of the best female golfers in the WORLD taking part in the Solheim Cup here in Virginia.
We’re at @TheSolheimCup at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, cheering on @SolheimCupUSA! 🇺🇸⛳️#SolheimCup #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/WbmNPvJYg7— Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) September 12, 2024
And so a sexist toad of a reporter who works at the failing Richmond Times Dispatch attacked him AND the female athletes Youngkin was celebrating.
Now @GovernorVa’s traveling with his own cheering squad?— Jeff E. Schapiro (@RTDSchapiro) September 13, 2024
What, no vests? https://t.co/s3HK42kIl6
What a dbag, right?
When people (especially loser reporters like this twit) show you who they really are, believe them.
As you can guess, this did not go over well, especially with other female athletes like Riley Gaines.
A reporter reducing Team USA female athletes down to a "cheering squad" to make a political point ??? Gross— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 13, 2024
Get a grip @RTDSchapiro pic.twitter.com/csOCtyuCBV
There is nothing for him to get a grip on. Jeff is a vapid, hateful, Leftist who hates Youngkin so much he's attacking women.
Don't be Jeff.
Recommended
Others were more than happy to correct him:
This is the US Solheim Cup team, consisting of some of the best women golfers in the world, you absolute a*shole https://t.co/fsWzNSduBZ— Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) September 13, 2024
Absolute a*shole seems a bit too nice for this guy BUT ok.
These are USA’s national team golfers in the Solheim Cup (Ryder Cup for women), being hosted in Virginia. This is what a politics columnist for the state capital’s paper is happy to tweet about them without that basic knowledge bc he wants a cheap shot at the governor. https://t.co/MAXFsECI6X— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 13, 2024
All the doofus cares about is taking a cheap shot at a successful Republican governor.
This is who and what the Left has turned into and it ain't great.
.@GovernorVA @GlennYoungkin supports women’s sports. No need to reduce ladies golf to cheerleading. This is extremely unbecoming behavior, even from you. https://t.co/QL6FEzt8pI— Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) September 13, 2024
It was beyond bad but sadly, on point for Leftists in the state of Virginia.
This is why they lost so badly in 2021 ... and will again in 2025.
--- UPDATE ---
Schapiro being the tool he is, doubled down on his comment by attacking Gabriella Hoffman. That being said, seems he missed a bunch of other women calling him an a-hole.
Congrats on your just-announced appointment by @GovernorVa as a land conservation trustee. https://t.co/CEdBWZ4bJB— Jeff E. Schapiro (@RTDSchapiro) September 13, 2024
There's a reason the Richmond Time Dispatch is losing money.
Ahem.
---
======================================================================
Related:
I Made a Bunch of Anti-Religion Haters in Chris Hayes' Mentions CRY and All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt
DAMNING Thread Shows Exactly 'Step-By-Step' How the Left Behaves During ANY Debate on Mass Immigration
About Those Buses We Keep Seeing at Kamala's Rallies, There's MORE and It's Even WORSE Than We Thought
'Ignorant, Racist, and Senile' CNN Analyst's Dunk on Trump Over 'Abdul' Turns Into EPIC Self-Own
ROFL! Tim Walz's Freudian Slip About Kamala Harris Is THE Freudian Slip to End ALL Freudian Slips (Watch)
=======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member