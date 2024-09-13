Matt Walsh MOCKS Un-Glitter-Glued Lefty Movie Employees Trying to Keep People from Seeing...
WATCH: Pro-Israel Protester Shoots Pro-Hamass Protester. Was It Self-Defense?

Riley Gaines Takes Journo APART for SEXIST Dig at Solheim Cup Female Athletes; Update - He DOUBLED Down

12:35 PM on September 13, 2024
Meme

Glenn Youngkin has done a fairly spectacular job for all Virginians since he took office in 2021. He has not played into the divisive tactics of the Left, no matter how much ugly Democrats have harassed him and blocked initiatives that would benefit the people just so they can keep him from having a win. 

See Louise Lucas who is truly a boil on the butt of humanity.

Anyway, we digress.

Youngkin celebrated some of the best female golfers in the WORLD taking part in the Solheim Cup here in Virginia.

And so a sexist toad of a reporter who works at the failing Richmond Times Dispatch attacked him AND the female athletes Youngkin was celebrating.

What a dbag, right?

When people (especially loser reporters like this twit) show you who they really are, believe them.

As you can guess, this did not go over well, especially with other female athletes like Riley Gaines.

There is nothing for him to get a grip on. Jeff is a vapid, hateful, Leftist who hates Youngkin so much he's attacking women.

Don't be Jeff.

Others were more than happy to correct him:

Absolute a*shole seems a bit too nice for this guy BUT ok.

All the doofus cares about is taking a cheap shot at a successful Republican governor.

This is who and what the Left has turned into and it ain't great.

It was beyond bad but sadly, on point for Leftists in the state of Virginia.

This is why they lost so badly in 2021 ... and will again in 2025.

--- UPDATE ---

Schapiro being the tool he is, doubled down on his comment by attacking Gabriella Hoffman. That being said, seems he missed a bunch of other women calling him an a-hole.

There's a reason the Richmond Time Dispatch is losing money.

Ahem.

