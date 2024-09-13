ROFL! Tim Walz's Freudian Slip About Kamala Harris Is THE Freudian Slip to End ALL Freudian Slips (Watch)

Tulsi Gabbard Calls BS on Merrick Garland After AG's Gaslighting About Non-Politicized DOJ
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on September 13, 2024
Twitchy

Bless Tim Walz's stupid, annoying, frantic, shriveled, evil, black, little heart. Suppose since he was on a roll ranting like a crazed hyena on meth he couldn't stop himself from telling the truth about Kamala Harris. 

Talk about the Freudian Slip to end ALL Freudian Slips.

Woof.

Watch:

Pretty sure Walz didn't mean to call Kamala a prostitute and of course the Left RUSHED in to correct everyone and claim he was saying 'prosecutor' (which sounds sounds nothing like prostitute except for the p), but we all heard it.

And then we all laughed about it.

A lot.

It had to happen eventually. One can only lie for so long before the truth eventually starts flowing out of one's mouth.

Thinking that's what happened to ol' Stolen Valor Timmy.

Trump should run this as a campaign ad over and over and over again in Minnesota.

At least 'prostitutor' sounds like a fancier prostitute. Yeah? No?

Hey man, we're just trying to be helpful here.

Ahem.

Sam J.
Right? Certainly rolled off his tongue fairly easily, almost as if maybe he's said it before?

Just thinking out loud.

Indeed, he did.

