Scott Jennings Sets Ana Navarro Off SO BAD Over Haiti She Starts Shrieking About Scandinavians (Watch)

It's been a minute since this editor last wrote about Ana Navarro ... that doesn't mean she hasn't been saying and doing stupid things, it just means this editor hasn't seen it. Until today. Seems Navarro thinks people talking about Haitians eating dogs and cats (and geese) is racist.
Even though there are stories out there from people who live in Springfield, OH talking about Haitians eating their pets.
Guess we should just ignore it so people like Navarro don't call us racists?
Scott Jennings really set her off, ROFL.
Watch:
Navarro: "Do you think if there were 20,000 Scandinavians that have been sent to Springfield people would be saying that they’re eating cats and dogs and geese?"— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 12, 2024
She didn't think this through, did she 😏pic.twitter.com/dz5AB06iSV
No, she did not think this through.
"I can't believe Trump would spread a story without getting all the facts right first"— Qamp 🇺🇲 (@Qamp16) September 12, 2024
but also pic.twitter.com/vfkerph7XY
It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.
She has the intellectual depth of a puddle in the desert.— Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) September 12, 2024
At best.
@ananavarro -- Sweden, last time I checked, was not a third world country where vodou is practiced by the majority.— Maggi Poynter (@MadisonProj) September 12, 2024
Import the third world and we will become the third world.
BUT WHITE PEOPLE!
The race card is always played when there is little intellectual thought process in place.— Denise (@westieTX) September 12, 2024
Navarro never met a race card she couldn't play.
