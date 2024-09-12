Scott Jennings Sets Ana Navarro Off SO BAD Over Haiti She Starts Shrieking About Scandinavians (Watch)

It's been a minute since this editor last wrote about Ana Navarro ... that doesn't mean she hasn't been saying and doing stupid things, it just means this editor hasn't seen it. Until today. Seems Navarro thinks people talking about Haitians eating dogs and cats (and geese) is racist.

Even though there are stories out there from people who live in Springfield, OH talking about Haitians eating their pets.

Guess we should just ignore it so people like Navarro don't call us racists?

Scott Jennings really set her off, ROFL.

Watch:

Navarro: "Do you think if there were 20,000 Scandinavians that have been sent to Springfield people would be saying that they’re eating cats and dogs and geese?"



She didn't think this through, did she 😏pic.twitter.com/dz5AB06iSV — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 12, 2024

No, she did not think this through.

"I can't believe Trump would spread a story without getting all the facts right first"



but also pic.twitter.com/vfkerph7XY — Qamp 🇺🇲 (@Qamp16) September 12, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

She has the intellectual depth of a puddle in the desert. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) September 12, 2024

At best.

@ananavarro -- Sweden, last time I checked, was not a third world country where vodou is practiced by the majority.

Import the third world and we will become the third world. — Maggi Poynter (@MadisonProj) September 12, 2024

BUT WHITE PEOPLE!

The race card is always played when there is little intellectual thought process in place. — Denise (@westieTX) September 12, 2024

Navarro never met a race card she couldn't play.

