Scott Jennings Sets Ana Navarro Off SO BAD Over Haiti She Starts Shrieking About Scandinavians (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on September 12, 2024
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

It's been a minute since this editor last wrote about Ana Navarro ... that doesn't mean she hasn't been saying and doing stupid things, it just means this editor hasn't seen it. Until today. Seems Navarro thinks people talking about Haitians eating dogs and cats (and geese) is racist.

Even though there are stories out there from people who live in Springfield, OH talking about Haitians eating their pets.

Guess we should just ignore it so people like Navarro don't call us racists? 

Scott Jennings really set her off, ROFL.

Watch:

No, she did not think this through.

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

At best.

BUT WHITE PEOPLE!

Navarro never met a race card she couldn't play.

Tags: ANA NAVARRO RACISM HAITIANS SCOTT JENNINGS

