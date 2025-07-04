Hakeem Jeffries' Terrible, Horrible No Good, Very Bad Week Ends With Him Becoming the Scream Meme

It hasn't been a great few days for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. His 'leadership' of the opposition to President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill has just been one massive faceplant after another.
He tried looking tough with a baseball bat, but ended up looking like a benchwarmer on a Little League team. His nine-hour grandstanding speech trying to stop the passage of the bill was so boring, he even put his fellow Democrats to sleep. He even convinced some Republicans who were iffy on the legislation to enthusiastically vote for it.
And when he was finally done talking, House Republicans simply dismissed him and passed the bill in a matter of minutes.
To push the baseball theme one more time, there was no joy in Demville. The mighty Hakeem had struck out.
Finally, yesterday, to add insult to injury, The Daily Caller landed a finishing blow to Jeffries with an image of him on his knees, screaming on the floor of the House chamber.
https://t.co/fH9RA8P8Eo pic.twitter.com/UhCcEuOCrJ— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 3, 2025
To be clear, we are 99 percent sure this is an AI-generated image. Jeffries would never debase himself like that in public, would he?
Hmm, on second thought, make it 70 percent sure.
OK, fine. Let's call it 50/50.
Regardless, if the image looked familiar, one popular meme account reminded us where we had all seen it before with a brilliant mashup.
https://t.co/4E9QtNxXl6 pic.twitter.com/dvWKHaKZ9M— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 4, 2025
There it is! We knew we recognized that scream.
Recommended
And just like that, the memes started swarming in.
ouch pic.twitter.com/7hdmyDOCHz— 🌱 Colt Seavers 🦅 (@captwfcall) July 4, 2025
HA. The left really hates Ron DeSantis' new Alligator Alcatraz, don't they?
https://t.co/0xzJmpV4FV pic.twitter.com/8yzRV1TNfV— Notorious R.P.M. (@DiscJockItch) July 4, 2025
They truly are toddlers throwing tantrums.
😳😆 https://t.co/2CY2rkYwGF pic.twitter.com/BjA4qje3hC— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) July 4, 2025
We knew the baseball bat would make a return appearance.
The sky is falling. pic.twitter.com/h6N9AA4WIN— Department of Distraction (@MajorDst) July 4, 2025
OH, NO! Help him, Doctor Zaius!
Me after Taco Bell: https://t.co/RrWAWK2CsK pic.twitter.com/GWHmhbJT4o— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 4, 2025
Dude ... WAY too much information. (But LOL.)
July 4, 2025
July 4, 2025
Just a sad clown without a circus.
And it wasn't just memes. There was a hilarious caption contest as well.
Caption this 👇 pic.twitter.com/awnxIdOCpA— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 4, 2025
These got pretty good.
When you wanted Ballerina Barbie, but got Malibu Barbie instead https://t.co/d0NM4xXTjg— Slightly Venomous Kirk (@jamusp) July 4, 2025
And you didn't even get the dream house!
" I'm not Dollar Store Obama" https://t.co/f10mUo7NdU— American Patriot (@rhurst61) July 4, 2025
LOL.
It's true, though. He's not Dollar Store Obama. Not anymore. From now on, he's Temu Obama.
I want an OomPa LoomPa NOW!! https://t.co/r2hWgbD0ph— The Atomic Mom 🇺🇸 (@theatomicmom) July 4, 2025
Outstanding Veruca Salt reference right there.
https://t.co/UTgxdKYCCY pic.twitter.com/zQv52RWWfT— Bendair Dundat (@BDundat73291) July 4, 2025
Technically, that's not a caption, but we'll allow it. A GIF, after all, is sometimes worth 1,000 words.
Where's my blankey? I need it NOW mum https://t.co/RapWffVzki— Bridget (@rnbmc1) July 4, 2025
There was definitely a running theme with toddler tantrum captions.
“I wasted over 8 hours of my life spewing nonsense and all I got was this lousy t-shirt” pic.twitter.com/M6EanV1inS— Sylent Mayhem (@SylentMayhem) July 4, 2025
Hey, where can we get one of those t-shirts?
"I don't actually care. I just want you to think I do."— PreacherNorm (@PreacherNorm) July 4, 2025
Bonus points for accuracy on that caption.
July 4, 2025
Nice. We always love a jaunty musical number when we're drinking liberal tears.
"KAHNNNNNN!!!"— Ethan Walker (@EthanWa24790730) July 4, 2025
He's no Captain Kirk. He's more like Wesley Crusher (for any Star Trek fans reading this).
But we still love it.
“This bill is awesome!!!”— Michael Presley (@MFPATHOME) July 4, 2025
HAHAHA.
He probably wasn't screaming that, but if he loved America, he should have been.
Teacher shows Marxist followers how to debate with people who disagree with his death cult https://t.co/q190ww4NWZ— Girl Dad (@GimmeA3eer) July 4, 2025
Yes, this is the extent of the forensic skill of most people on the left today.
Consequences https://t.co/JR72NDefu8— RRR 🇺🇲 (@RRR__RRR) July 4, 2025
There it is. That might be the most succinct, yet spot-on caption of all.
Democrats have gone so far off the reservation, their base is shrinking to the point where only AWFLs and illegals like them anymore.
Their actions, as well as election results, come with consequences.
And whether this was an AI-generated image or not, Hakeem Jeffries and his fellow Democrats better get used to a lot more screaming because we're barely even through half of President Trump's FIRST year in office.
We're not sure how many of them will manage to survive the next three and a half.
Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member