Hakeem Jeffries' Terrible, Horrible No Good, Very Bad Week Ends With Him Becoming the Scream Meme

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 PM on July 04, 2025
Twitter

It hasn't been a great few days for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. His 'leadership' of the opposition to President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill has just been one massive faceplant after another. 

He tried looking tough with a baseball bat, but ended up looking like a benchwarmer on a Little League team. His nine-hour grandstanding speech trying to stop the passage of the bill was so boring, he even put his fellow Democrats to sleep. He even convinced some Republicans who were iffy on the legislation to enthusiastically vote for it

And when he was finally done talking, House Republicans simply dismissed him and passed the bill in a matter of minutes.

To push the baseball theme one more time, there was no joy in Demville. The mighty Hakeem had struck out.

Finally, yesterday, to add insult to injury, The Daily Caller landed a finishing blow to Jeffries with an image of him on his knees, screaming on the floor of the House chamber. 

To be clear, we are 99 percent sure this is an AI-generated image. Jeffries would never debase himself like that in public, would he? 

Hmm, on second thought, make it 70 percent sure. 

OK, fine. Let's call it 50/50. 

Regardless, if the image looked familiar, one popular meme account reminded us where we had all seen it before with a brilliant mashup. 

There it is! We knew we recognized that scream.  

And just like that, the memes started swarming in. 

HA. The left really hates Ron DeSantis' new Alligator Alcatraz, don't they? 

They truly are toddlers throwing tantrums. 

We knew the baseball bat would make a return appearance. 

OH, NO! Help him, Doctor Zaius! 

Dude ... WAY too much information. (But LOL.)

Just a sad clown without a circus. 

And it wasn't just memes. There was a hilarious caption contest as well. 

These got pretty good. 

And you didn't even get the dream house! 

LOL. 

It's true, though. He's not Dollar Store Obama. Not anymore. From now on, he's Temu Obama. 

Outstanding Veruca Salt reference right there. 

Technically, that's not a caption, but we'll allow it. A GIF, after all, is sometimes worth 1,000 words. 

There was definitely a running theme with toddler tantrum captions. 

Hey, where can we get one of those t-shirts? 

Bonus points for accuracy on that caption. 

Nice. We always love a jaunty musical number when we're drinking liberal tears. 

He's no Captain Kirk. He's more like Wesley Crusher (for any Star Trek fans reading this). 

But we still love it.

HAHAHA. 

He probably wasn't screaming that, but if he loved America, he should have been. 

Yes, this is the extent of the forensic skill of most people on the left today. 

There it is. That might be the most succinct, yet spot-on caption of all. 

Democrats have gone so far off the reservation, their base is shrinking to the point where only AWFLs and illegals like them anymore.

Their actions, as well as election results, come with consequences. 

And whether this was an AI-generated image or not, Hakeem Jeffries and his fellow Democrats better get used to a lot more screaming because we're barely even through half of President Trump's FIRST year in office. 

We're not sure how many of them will manage to survive the next three and a half.

