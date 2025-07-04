Hakeem Jeffries' Terrible, Horrible No Good, Very Bad Week Ends With Him Becoming the Scream Meme

It hasn't been a great few days for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. His 'leadership' of the opposition to President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill has just been one massive faceplant after another.

He tried looking tough with a baseball bat, but ended up looking like a benchwarmer on a Little League team. His nine-hour grandstanding speech trying to stop the passage of the bill was so boring, he even put his fellow Democrats to sleep. He even convinced some Republicans who were iffy on the legislation to enthusiastically vote for it.

And when he was finally done talking, House Republicans simply dismissed him and passed the bill in a matter of minutes.

To push the baseball theme one more time, there was no joy in Demville. The mighty Hakeem had struck out.

Finally, yesterday, to add insult to injury, The Daily Caller landed a finishing blow to Jeffries with an image of him on his knees, screaming on the floor of the House chamber.

To be clear, we are 99 percent sure this is an AI-generated image. Jeffries would never debase himself like that in public, would he?

Hmm, on second thought, make it 70 percent sure.

OK, fine. Let's call it 50/50.

Regardless, if the image looked familiar, one popular meme account reminded us where we had all seen it before with a brilliant mashup.

There it is! We knew we recognized that scream.

And just like that, the memes started swarming in.

HA. The left really hates Ron DeSantis' new Alligator Alcatraz, don't they?

They truly are toddlers throwing tantrums.

We knew the baseball bat would make a return appearance.

The sky is falling. pic.twitter.com/h6N9AA4WIN — Department of Distraction (@MajorDst) July 4, 2025

OH, NO! Help him, Doctor Zaius!

Dude ... WAY too much information. (But LOL.)

Just a sad clown without a circus.

And it wasn't just memes. There was a hilarious caption contest as well.

These got pretty good.

When you wanted Ballerina Barbie, but got Malibu Barbie instead https://t.co/d0NM4xXTjg — Slightly Venomous Kirk (@jamusp) July 4, 2025

And you didn't even get the dream house!

" I'm not Dollar Store Obama" https://t.co/f10mUo7NdU — American Patriot (@rhurst61) July 4, 2025

LOL.

It's true, though. He's not Dollar Store Obama. Not anymore. From now on, he's Temu Obama.

I want an OomPa LoomPa NOW!! https://t.co/r2hWgbD0ph — The Atomic Mom 🇺🇸 (@theatomicmom) July 4, 2025

Outstanding Veruca Salt reference right there.

Technically, that's not a caption, but we'll allow it. A GIF, after all, is sometimes worth 1,000 words.

Where's my blankey? I need it NOW mum https://t.co/RapWffVzki — Bridget (@rnbmc1) July 4, 2025

There was definitely a running theme with toddler tantrum captions.

“I wasted over 8 hours of my life spewing nonsense and all I got was this lousy t-shirt” pic.twitter.com/M6EanV1inS — Sylent Mayhem (@SylentMayhem) July 4, 2025

Hey, where can we get one of those t-shirts?

"I don't actually care. I just want you to think I do." — PreacherNorm (@PreacherNorm) July 4, 2025

Bonus points for accuracy on that caption.

Nice. We always love a jaunty musical number when we're drinking liberal tears.

"KAHNNNNNN!!!" — Ethan Walker (@EthanWa24790730) July 4, 2025

He's no Captain Kirk. He's more like Wesley Crusher (for any Star Trek fans reading this).

But we still love it.

“This bill is awesome!!!” — Michael Presley (@MFPATHOME) July 4, 2025

HAHAHA.

He probably wasn't screaming that, but if he loved America, he should have been.

Teacher shows Marxist followers how to debate with people who disagree with his death cult https://t.co/q190ww4NWZ — Girl Dad (@GimmeA3eer) July 4, 2025

Yes, this is the extent of the forensic skill of most people on the left today.

There it is. That might be the most succinct, yet spot-on caption of all.

Democrats have gone so far off the reservation, their base is shrinking to the point where only AWFLs and illegals like them anymore.

Their actions, as well as election results, come with consequences.

And whether this was an AI-generated image or not, Hakeem Jeffries and his fellow Democrats better get used to a lot more screaming because we're barely even through half of President Trump's FIRST year in office.

We're not sure how many of them will manage to survive the next three and a half.