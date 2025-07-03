BIG BEAUTIFUL SALE: Celebrate the OBBB's Passage With 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Big Beautiful Bill Passes Big Beautiful House, Heads to President's Big Beautiful Desk

Eric V.
Eric V. | 3:45 PM on July 03, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Not long after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries broke Cory 'Jazz Hands' Booker's record for the most long-winded bloviating blowhard in Washington, D.C. history, the House of Representatives got down to business and passed the reconciliation package known as the One Big Beautiful Bill.

The bill passed with a vote of 218-214 as some Republicans in the chamber chanted USA!!!

The bill now heads to President Trump's desk, where he will sign it into law before his July 4th deadline.

As Speaker Johnson signed the bill, with 'YMCA' playing loudly in the background, D.C. was placed under a potential 'Flash Flood of Liberal Tears' warning.

The rest of Nancy's Tantrum:

The Republicans’ Big, Ugly Bill is the biggest transfer of money in history to the wealthy and well-connected — paid for on the backs of everyday Americans. It is an immoral Robin Hood in reverse of bad economics. The Big, Ugly Bill is a dangerous checklist of extreme Republican priorities: slashing funding for public schools, defunding Planned Parenthood, and making the largest cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and SNAP in history. This bill is a betrayal that abandons the needs of hardworking Americans and balloons the national debt by over $4 trillion — not to invest in the future, but to reward the wealthiest in our country at the expense of everyone else.The President calls this bill ‘beautiful’ — but if beauty is in the eye of the beholder, then his vision for America is seriously blurred. Republicans may think the American people will just ‘get over’ the devastating impacts of this ugly bill — but Democrats are united For The Children in opposing this legislation and we will fight to reverse its damage.

While Nancy and the Democrats hold a pity party, the mood on the other side of the aisle is celebratory.

Say what you will about debt limits and spending cuts, this bill may not be perfect, but it will deliver tax cuts, border security, and other things that will bolster President Trump's agenda.

This is a 'Yuge' legislative win for the President. All it needs now his his big, beautiful signature.

