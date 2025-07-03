Big Beautiful Bill Passes Big Beautiful House, Heads to President's Big Beautiful Desk

Not long after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries broke Cory 'Jazz Hands' Booker's record for the most long-winded bloviating blowhard in Washington, D.C. history, the House of Representatives got down to business and passed the reconciliation package known as the One Big Beautiful Bill.

The bill passed with a vote of 218-214 as some Republicans in the chamber chanted USA!!!

🚨 BREAKING: US House passes President Trump's landmark Big Beautiful Bill, 218-214.



It is official. Mike Johnson has gaveled.



Chants of "USA" break out in the chamber. pic.twitter.com/wCHHjnhi6B — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 3, 2025

The bill now heads to President Trump's desk, where he will sign it into law before his July 4th deadline.

Congress officially passes President Trump’s "big, beautiful bill" after back-to-back sleepless sessions for both the House and Senate. The massive spending bill now goes to Trump’s desk to be signed into law just in time for Republicans’ July Fourth deadline. pic.twitter.com/8hGEBc2tSx — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 3, 2025

As Speaker Johnson signed the bill, with 'YMCA' playing loudly in the background, D.C. was placed under a potential 'Flash Flood of Liberal Tears' warning.

It’s not normal.



Lawler voted to make the tax breaks on billionaires PERMANENT while making the no tax on tips (just for those making less than $25k) EXPIRE in just 3 years.



He’s also kicking tipped employees off Medicaid, ACA, and clawing back their SNAP. https://t.co/BQ93LuftNs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 3, 2025

Today ushers in a dark and harrowing time for America’s children, seniors, Veterans, working families and the most vulnerable in our nation.



The Republicans’ Big, Ugly Bill is the biggest transfer of money in history to the wealthy and well-connected — paid for on the backs of… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 3, 2025

The rest of Nancy's Tantrum:

The Republicans’ Big, Ugly Bill is the biggest transfer of money in history to the wealthy and well-connected — paid for on the backs of everyday Americans. It is an immoral Robin Hood in reverse of bad economics. The Big, Ugly Bill is a dangerous checklist of extreme Republican priorities: slashing funding for public schools, defunding Planned Parenthood, and making the largest cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and SNAP in history. This bill is a betrayal that abandons the needs of hardworking Americans and balloons the national debt by over $4 trillion — not to invest in the future, but to reward the wealthiest in our country at the expense of everyone else.The President calls this bill ‘beautiful’ — but if beauty is in the eye of the beholder, then his vision for America is seriously blurred. Republicans may think the American people will just ‘get over’ the devastating impacts of this ugly bill — but Democrats are united For The Children in opposing this legislation and we will fight to reverse its damage.

While Nancy and the Democrats hold a pity party, the mood on the other side of the aisle is celebratory.

See my full statement below following the passage of H.R. 1 – the One Big Beautiful Bill Act – in support of legislation for tax relief, border security, and more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZJDVm7zxBl — Congressman Juan Ciscomani (@RepCiscomani) July 3, 2025

Despite over eight hours of fearmongering and gaslighting from the Democrats, the @HouseGOP will celebrate the One Big Beautiful Bill Act when it is signed into LAW tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2vNXpPaWzL — Chairwoman Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) July 3, 2025

The One Big, Beautiful Bill is headed to the President’s desk. 🇺🇸 — Markwayne Mullin (@MarkwayneMullin) July 3, 2025

Say what you will about debt limits and spending cuts, this bill may not be perfect, but it will deliver tax cuts, border security, and other things that will bolster President Trump's agenda.

This is a 'Yuge' legislative win for the President. All it needs now his his big, beautiful signature.