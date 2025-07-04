Creative X Users Have Fun Reimagining Dem Jimmy Gomez’s Staged Capitol Steps ‘Crying’ Photo

Democrats love staging photos. You can always count on them to do performative things that lack any real substance. They’re all about theatrics. The best way to counteract this silly strategy is to mock it. Which is what X users did when Democrat Rep Jimmy Gomez of California staged a 'crying' pic on the Capitol steps after the BBB was passed by Republicans.

Oh, look how devastated he is! (READ)

This is Rep. Jimmy Gomez.



Jimmy claims to be absolutely “crushed by the weight of what the Republicans did and the millions of people who will be impacted” by the BBB.



Please… PLEASE photoshop this to make me laugh. I’m pregnant and you have to do as I say. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/biWGaXaDkq — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 4, 2025

And make her (and us) laugh, they did!

The first is a riff on AOC crying near the southern border outside a mostly empty parking lot.

Perfect 😂😂



Both of them fake af! — Jane Smith 🍊 (@SmithJane007) July 4, 2025

They sure are.

Looks like Gomez is getting a behind-the-scenes look at Alligator Alcatraz.

Omg I spit my coffee out — Jenyl19 (@jenyl19_jenny) July 4, 2025

This is amazing. 😂 — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 4, 2025

Extra kudos for incorporating AOC.

We all know how much the Democrat Party favors illegal aliens over American citizens; these riffs seem appropriate.

That line is exiting the U.S.

Here’s one where he’s taking advantage of all the Democrat tears flowing from Congress on Thursday.

Riding the waves and tubing on all those tears...Glorious. pic.twitter.com/4VmBxK14Bk — MicrobialBalloon (@moosiepoops) July 4, 2025

Literally crying a river!

These two are pretty whimsical.

Poor guy got soap in his eyes — tomh111 (@tomhealy111) July 4, 2025

Oops, that might cause real tears instead of Gomez's faked ones!

One poster supposes that Gomez was just frustrated with Hakeem Jeffries' marathon filibuster.

Nah that was just him taking a break during the 8 hour Dollar Store Obama’s speech 😂😂 — KM@WhyNot (@kathrynleann27) July 4, 2025

Jeffries finally ended and accomplished nothing.

Here’s the best of the rest.

Wow, he’s still sitting on the steps? At least everyone around him is having a great Fourth of July!