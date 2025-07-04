Creative X Users Have Fun Reimagining Dem Jimmy Gomez’s Staged Capitol Steps ‘Crying’ Photo

Scott Jennings Lays Out Why the Democrat Party Keeps Losing Voters to Trump...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:45 PM on July 04, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

Democrats love staging photos. You can always count on them to do performative things that lack any real substance. They’re all about theatrics. The best way to counteract this silly strategy is to mock it. Which is what X users did when Democrat Rep Jimmy Gomez of California staged a 'crying' pic on the Capitol steps after the BBB was passed by Republicans.

Oh, look how devastated he is! (READ)

And make her (and us) laugh, they did!

The first is a riff on AOC crying near the southern border outside a mostly empty parking lot.

They sure are.

Looks like Gomez is getting a behind-the-scenes look at Alligator Alcatraz.

Extra kudos for incorporating AOC.

We all know how much the Democrat Party favors illegal aliens over American citizens; these riffs seem appropriate.

That line is exiting the U.S.

Here’s one where he’s taking advantage of all the Democrat tears flowing from Congress on Thursday.

Literally crying a river!

These two are pretty whimsical.

Oops, that might cause real tears instead of Gomez's faked ones!

One poster supposes that Gomez was just frustrated with Hakeem Jeffries' marathon filibuster.

Jeffries finally ended and accomplished nothing.

Here’s the best of the rest.

Wow, he’s still sitting on the steps? At least everyone around him is having a great Fourth of July!

