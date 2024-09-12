HOO BOY! Newly Released Data Collected in Real-Time During Presidential Debate DISASTROUS for Kamala

Keep in mind as you watch this graph created in real-time during the Trump/Harris presidential debate, both candidates need independents to win.

Independents tracked almost perfectly with Republicans during the debate



🔴= Republican

🟡= Independent

🔵= Democrat



On the major issues — economy, inflation, illegal immigration, energy — independents sided with Republicans



Democrats weren't huge fans of some of her answers pic.twitter.com/Z25a2VuNDU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 12, 2024

And since we've seen Kamala is losing 'undecided voters' to Trump, this is fairly disastrous for the woman nobody voted for in the first place.

Her saying economists and experts agree with her about economic policy is same as Biden did in his debate in 2020. Didn't Biden say that 51 intelligence experts said Hunters laptop was Russian disinformation. — Todd (@flyguy546) September 12, 2024

Seems Team Kamala once again underestimated how much Americans actually do pay attention these days. And since Elon Musk bought Twitter, it's not just an endless feed of propaganda for the Democrats.

And Independents had to see that David Muir and Linsey Davis were doing everything in their power to hurt Trump while helping Kamala. It was honestly embarrassing for Kamala, in our opinion. If she's so unqualified and ignorant that she needs her sorority sister moderating her debate on a network where her best friend works then she has no business leading the free world.

Not even a little bit.

I’m sure what the Democrats did to RFK has a lot to do with it. Not to mention many independents see through rhetoric which is all the political left has these days. https://t.co/EFHOdLVWQK — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) September 12, 2024

Yup, the Democrats really did RFK Jr. wrong and it could end up costing them bigly.

no matter how MSDNC and left media spin it , Word Salad is still just Word Salad — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) September 12, 2024

Amen.

