Tom Elliott's Then vs. Now Supercut of Dems' One-Eighty About Dick Cheney Might...
REEE! Mark Levin aka The Great One Triggers Never Trumpers with One Very...
DAMN! Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Biden/Harris Admin With Their Own Very REAL 'Suckers and...
OOF! Seattle Times' Trump Fact-Check Gets a Community Notes Nuking (Using Their Own...
Team Harris Touts Frank Luntz's Election Prediction (Don't Take That to the Bank...
WOMP WOMPITY WOMP: Team Kamala Hit With MORE Bad News About Another Group...
Don Lemon Writes Check His Butt Can't CASH Attacking Melania for Video Speaking...
WATCH: Crowd Shouts Their Support For Trump as He Stands With Biden and...
Trump's Best Strategy to Tackle Questions About the Ohio Immigration Crisis
WATCH: Deliberate or Dementia? Biden puts on … a Trump Hat?! (UPDATE: More...
Ben Collins Reminds Us That Haitians Have Made Springfield, Ohio Awesome
Alexander Vindman Reminds Senile Trump That Russia Was at War With Ukraine During...
CNN Analyst Says Trump Showed His Racism and Senility in a Single Word
The NAACP Joins with Other Lying Liars Who Lie and Claim Late Term...

She TRIED! WATCH Usher SHUT Joy Behar DOWN for Trying to Bully Him Into Saying He's Voting Kamala (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on September 12, 2024

It's honestly amazing, and not in a good way, that Joy Behar still has any sort of audience. Sure, it's filled with a bunch of angry, single, cat-owning (eek) women who refuse to shave their legs and still think there's a Trump pee tape out there but still ... she's so awful.

Advertisement

How can anyone stand that voice, let alone the garbage she spews?

Seems Usher agrees with us. 

Guess since she's an old white leftist woman she thinks she has the right to tell a man of color what to do. Ahem.

Watch:

She was wrong.

So wrong.

As she often is.

She failed!

And considering how biased the polls typically are, he's likely leading even more than we realize. Granted, if Democrats do what they did in 2020 none of this will matter so we must not get complacent assuming Trump will win. Everyone must vote and take 10 Republicans with them. We must vote in numbers so large they can't 'fortify it' this time.

Of course he would - he would have wanted the adoration for it.

Recommended

OOF! Seattle Times' Trump Fact-Check Gets a Community Notes Nuking (Using Their Own Previous Story)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Instead, he had to put up with that hag giving him a hard time. That says a lot for and about Usher.

We sure as heck hope so.

She's such a monster it's hard to feel sorry for her. 

True story.

======================================================================

Related:

WOMP WOMPITY WOMP: Team Kamala Hit With MORE Bad News About Another Group She's LOSING Bigly to Trump

Don Lemon Writes Check His Butt Can't CASH Attacking Melania for Video Speaking OUT About Trump Shooting

SAVAGE! Megyn Kelly Takes CNN 'Hack' APART for Smugly DEFENDING ABC Moderators Fact-Checking ONLY Trump

Gosh, Would Be a Shame If THIS Video of Kamala Telling David Muir She'll TAKE Our Guns Went Viral (Watch)

FINISH HIM! JD Vance Wipes the ABC Floor With Jon Karl When Asked About a 'National Abortion Ban' (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS JOY BEHAR KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOF! Seattle Times' Trump Fact-Check Gets a Community Notes Nuking (Using Their Own Previous Story)
Doug P.
REEE! Mark Levin aka The Great One Triggers Never Trumpers with One Very Simple TRUTH About Reagan
Sam J.
DAMN! Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Biden/Harris Admin With Their Own Very REAL 'Suckers and Losers' Vet Snafu
Sam J.
WOMP WOMPITY WOMP: Team Kamala Hit With MORE Bad News About Another Group She's LOSING Bigly to Trump
Sam J.
Tom Elliott's Then vs. Now Supercut of Dems' One-Eighty About Dick Cheney Might Give You Whiplash
Doug P.
Don Lemon Writes Check His Butt Can't CASH Attacking Melania for Video Speaking OUT About Trump Shooting
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OOF! Seattle Times' Trump Fact-Check Gets a Community Notes Nuking (Using Their Own Previous Story) Doug P.
Advertisement