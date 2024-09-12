She TRIED! WATCH Usher SHUT Joy Behar DOWN for Trying to Bully Him Into Saying He's Voting Kamala (Video)

It's honestly amazing, and not in a good way, that Joy Behar still has any sort of audience. Sure, it's filled with a bunch of angry, single, cat-owning (eek) women who refuse to shave their legs and still think there's a Trump pee tape out there but still ... she's so awful.

Advertisement

How can anyone stand that voice, let alone the garbage she spews?

Seems Usher agrees with us.

Guess since she's an old white leftist woman she thinks she has the right to tell a man of color what to do. Ahem.

Watch:

Here's Joy Behar trying to get Usher to say he’s voting for Kamala, and he basically says "no thanks."



Her disappointed shrug at the end 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KgTHsCQehu — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 11, 2024

She was wrong.

So wrong.

As she often is.

She tried 😂😂😂 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 12, 2024

She failed!

I continue to be amazed at how anti-Trump the media is. It is absolutely crazy that even with such a disadvantage he is still dominating the polls. — Jayroo (@jayroo69) September 12, 2024

And considering how biased the polls typically are, he's likely leading even more than we realize. Granted, if Democrats do what they did in 2020 none of this will matter so we must not get complacent assuming Trump will win. Everyone must vote and take 10 Republicans with them. We must vote in numbers so large they can't 'fortify it' this time.

I mean chances are if he was voting for Kamala he would have jumped all over that, and if he is voting for her. Then alright. But let’s talk about the existential threat to the nation nonsense they’re still pushing. Such dangerous propaganda and they know it’s dangerous cause… — BlewideScorpio (@Blewidescorpio) September 11, 2024

Of course he would - he would have wanted the adoration for it.

Instead, he had to put up with that hag giving him a hard time. That says a lot for and about Usher.

That was an "I'm voting for Trump" answer lol — Max McGuire (@MaxMcGuireTX) September 11, 2024

We sure as heck hope so.

Joy Behar is mental. What a dark angry woman. I almost feel sorry for her …. Almost — factscomefirst (@Ann0553) September 12, 2024

She's such a monster it's hard to feel sorry for her.

True story.

======================================================================