Don Lemon Writes Check His Butt Can't CASH Attacking Melania for Video Speaking OUT About Trump Shooting

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on September 12, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Don Lemon is a mean guy.

That's all there is to it. Mean.

Nasty.

Bitter.

Hateful.

He is the epitome of what the Left has become in the past nearly two decades. As you all know, Melania Trump released a video demanding answers around the attempted assassination of her husband stating quite clearly there is 'more to this story.'

And for some reason, the Lemon went full mean-girl and attacked her for it.

No, really.

Watch:

It's as if they don't really understand Trump almost DIED. How is this in any way appropriate? Can you imagine if this had happened to Biden and some Right-wing pundit was making fun of Jill Biden?

Of course you can't, we don't do crap like that.

But still.

Welp, seems Lemon couldn't take the heat because he deleted it:

But just like tweets, TikToks are forever ... and we won't forget.

Something like that.

This is the same doofus who said Michelle Obama is more beautiful than Melania - seems like he's always had some sort of odd hate-fixation on the former (and hopefully future) First Lady.

As we said up there, he's just not a good person.

