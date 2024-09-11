CNN Fact-Checker's Tally of Trump vs. Harris Lies During the Debate Is Another...
SAVAGE! Megyn Kelly Takes CNN 'Hack' APART for Smugly DEFENDING ABC Moderators Fact-Checking ONLY Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on September 11, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Just fyi: CNN sucks as much as ABC does.

Don't take our word for it though ... take Abby D. Phillip's word for it.

Yeah, we made a similar face.

The new CNN is just as sucky as the old one. Nothing ever changes with the mainstream media because there are no real consequences for lying to the American people in order to support the Democratic agenda and narrative. Hell, CNN even hired Brian PO-TA-TO Stelter back.

Not even a little bit and again, why should they? It's not like they care what Americans really think.

We are seeing this claim a lot, actually, that CNN set Biden up to lose so he'd have to drop out. While we know it's not a good thing to support a conspiracy theory, the number of conspiracy theories we've seen come true makes us wonder, just a little bit. 

According to what we've seen, Kamala lied at least 16 times. 

Not one single fact-check.

They went after Trump four times.

And they always will be.

======================================================================

=======================================================================

