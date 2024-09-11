SAVAGE! Megyn Kelly Takes CNN 'Hack' APART for Smugly DEFENDING ABC Moderators Fact-Checking ONLY Trump

Just fyi: CNN sucks as much as ABC does.

Don't take our word for it though ... take Abby D. Phillip's word for it.

Just fyi: when there is asymmetrical lying, there will be asymmetrical fact checking. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) September 11, 2024

Yeah, we made a similar face.

Look at this hack. The “new” CNN. https://t.co/qhDnIHACNE — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 11, 2024

The new CNN is just as sucky as the old one. Nothing ever changes with the mainstream media because there are no real consequences for lying to the American people in order to support the Democratic agenda and narrative. Hell, CNN even hired Brian PO-TA-TO Stelter back.

Abby Phillip is such a shameless tool. She has no shame. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 11, 2024

Beyond pathetic for America last night that we had to watch the clear 3 on 1 debate.



They weren’t even trying to hide that. #Debate2024#Trump2024 — Max (@realmaxwright) September 11, 2024

Not even a little bit and again, why should they? It's not like they care what Americans really think.

CNN was “fair” only because they were part of the hit job on Biden.



Now they’ve got their deep state candidate to shill for. — Chip Franks ❤️👍 (@ChipFranks) September 11, 2024

We are seeing this claim a lot, actually, that CNN set Biden up to lose so he'd have to drop out. While we know it's not a good thing to support a conspiracy theory, the number of conspiracy theories we've seen come true makes us wonder, just a little bit.

The fact that ABC fact-checked Harris ZERO times doesn't mean she didn't lie! 3 on 1!https://t.co/KjHTJ8h4GC — Eddie (@Eddies_X) September 11, 2024

According to what we've seen, Kamala lied at least 16 times.

Not one single fact-check.

They went after Trump four times.

CNN is still propaganda — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) September 11, 2024

And they always will be.

