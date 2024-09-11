As BAD As You Thought the ABC Moderators Were During the Trump/Harris Debate, STATS Show They Were WORSE

What we watched on ABC last night was not a debate.

It was an in-kind contribution from ABC to the Kamala Harris campaign. Americans turned in knowing it would be bad, but honestly, even those of us who have watched WAY too many debates and consider ourselves cynics when it comes to this stuff were shocked at just how bad this debate turned out to be.

Debate implies the two parties running share their ideas and debate policy, it does not imply one candidate getting dogpiled by the moderators and the other candidate.

And that's EXACTLY what happened.

Talk about a complete and total s-h-*-*-s-h-o-w.

As bad as we all think it was, looking at these stats, it was even worse:

Went through the debate transcript and counted:



Trump was fact-checked 4 times

Harris was fact-checked 0 times



Muir/Davis pressed Trump 6 times for follow-ups

Muir/Davis pressed Harris 0 times for follow-ups



Trump made ≈14 false statements

Trump made ≈14 false statements

Harris made ≈16 false statements

They never once fact-checked Kamala and she lied WAY more.

They never once pressed Kamala for a follow-up and she said way less.

Trump knew it would be bad going in, and he did it anyway. And what's frustrating to this editor is the number of people saying he should have known better or not let them get to him; it was a complete ambush but if Trump had refused they'd have claimed he's afraid to debate her.

Very interesting would love to see a comprehensive analysis on all these laid out for the public before I share information like this because if true it is very important the people understand that the media of ABC news can not be trusted for equality of opinion.

Mainstream media has been, is, and always will be in the tank for Democrats, which is a huge disservice to their profession and this country.

did anyone expect anything different

We expected it to be bad, but it was shockingly bad.

I'm pretty sure Trump was asked to move on before his time was up and Kamala was permitted to go on as long as she wished also. Let's also not exclude the choice of questions, none of which were remotely hot-seating Kamala.

Noticed this as well ALTHOUGH our 'favorite' parts were when David Muir would say something awful about Trump and then ask Kamala, 'Don't you think so too, VP Harris?'

What a dbag.

