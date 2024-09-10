Comrade Kamala Debate Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Spare Us Your OUTRAGE: JD Vance Absolutely TORCHES the Left Over Springfield, OH
'We're at Step 4': Aaron Rupar Literally Becomes the MEME Posting About Haitians...
Scott Jennings Turns CNN Harpy Into BABBLING Mess in Heated Debate About Trump's...
And Here We GO! Melania Calls Out the Liars, DEMANDS Answers for Attempted...
YOUR Rules, Bro! Harmeet Dhillon Owns Marc Elias for B**ching About Trump Using...
'BRAGGED About It': Mike Pompeo WRECKS Kamala by Setting Afghanistan Withdrawal Record STR...
We Are in TEARS: Parody Account Jebra Faushey Tweets Hilarious Video of Kamala...
They're Desperate: CBS News Tries to Gin Up the 'Joy' With Poll About...
Mark Cuban Wants a Presidential Candidate Capable of Hugging
New York Magazine Explores the 'Joyous Plot' to Elect Kamala Harris
WATCH: Trump’s Best Imitator Tells Us How Trump Will Save Our Cats! (NSFW)
Palestinian Authority Gives Military Funeral to American Peace Activist
Apparently, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is STILL Participating in COVID

Holy ROFL, Batman! Adam Schiff Claims Kamala's 1 Big Problem Debating Trump Tonight Is... She's Too SMART

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on September 10, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Adam Schiff is worried the one problem Kamala Harris may have debating Trump tonight is that she knows the facts too well.

That she's, you know, too smart.

No. 

Advertisement

Really.

He said that.

Don't take our word for it, watch for yourselves:

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh man, even after all of this time, ol' Schiff for Brains can still make us laugh by saying something monumentally and impressively stupid. Wonder if he ever got his hands on those naked pictures of Trump Russia DJs fooled him into believing they had.

Nah, Schiff is always ready to spew something moronic, he's really good at it. 

Us too, Elon.

Us too.

Big time.

Jenn Psaki would put a moldy old bologna sandwich on her show if it spewed the correct left-leaning talking points. Let's not pretend the Left is at all picky about who represents their party as long as they're willing to tell the right lies about the right people.

Recommended

Spare Us Your OUTRAGE: JD Vance Absolutely TORCHES the Left Over Springfield, OH
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

And considering what we're seeing out there today, that's pretty damn impressive.

Especially with those bug eyes like Adam has.

Yes, yes she is.

We're still waiting for that evidence he SWORE he had that would prove Trump was guilty of conspiring with Russia.

======================================================================

Related:

'We're at Step 4': Aaron Rupar Literally Becomes the MEME Posting About Haitians Eating Pets and ROFL

Scott Jennings Turns CNN Harpy Into BABBLING Mess in Heated Debate About Trump's 'Extreme Agenda' (Watch)

It Is SO ON! --> Melania Calls Out the Lies and DEMANDS Answers for Attempted Trump Assassination (Watch)

YOUR Rules, Bro! Harmeet Dhillon Owns Marc Elias for B**ching About Trump Using HIS Own Rules Against Him

'BRAGGED About It': Mike Pompeo WRECKS Kamala by Setting Afghanistan Withdrawal Record STRAIGHT and DAMN

=======================================================================

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF DEBATE KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Spare Us Your OUTRAGE: JD Vance Absolutely TORCHES the Left Over Springfield, OH
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Turns CNN Harpy Into BABBLING Mess in Heated Debate About Trump's 'Extreme Agenda' (Watch)
Sam J.
'We're at Step 4': Aaron Rupar Literally Becomes the MEME Posting About Haitians Eating Pets and ROFL
Sam J.
YOUR Rules, Bro! Harmeet Dhillon Owns Marc Elias for B**ching About Trump Using HIS Own Rules Against Him
Sam J.
'BRAGGED About It': Mike Pompeo WRECKS Kamala by Setting Afghanistan Withdrawal Record STRAIGHT and DAMN
Sam J.
And Here We GO! Melania Calls Out the Liars, DEMANDS Answers for Attempted Trump Assassination (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Spare Us Your OUTRAGE: JD Vance Absolutely TORCHES the Left Over Springfield, OH Amy Curtis
Advertisement