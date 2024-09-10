Holy ROFL, Batman! Adam Schiff Claims Kamala's 1 Big Problem Debating Trump Tonight Is... She's Too SMART

Adam Schiff is worried the one problem Kamala Harris may have debating Trump tonight is that she knows the facts too well.

That she's, you know, too smart.

No.

Really.

He said that.

Don't take our word for it, watch for yourselves:

Adam Schiff says the problem Kamala may have in the debate tonight is “knowing the facts too well.”



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/Z1zej74N8h — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2024

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh man, even after all of this time, ol' Schiff for Brains can still make us laugh by saying something monumentally and impressively stupid. Wonder if he ever got his hands on those naked pictures of Trump Russia DJs fooled him into believing they had.

“Kamala knows the facts too well."pic.twitter.com/tJlA1g0Vhc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2024

I think she pulled a hammy with those mental gymnastics 😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 10, 2024

Nah, Schiff is always ready to spew something moronic, he's really good at it.

Needed a good laugh 🤣 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2024

Us too, Elon.

Us too.

Big time.

How do they keep getting on TV, lie this obviously, and expect voters to take them seriously? — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 10, 2024

Jenn Psaki would put a moldy old bologna sandwich on her show if it spewed the correct left-leaning talking points. Let's not pretend the Left is at all picky about who represents their party as long as they're willing to tell the right lies about the right people.

Sure, that's Kamala's problem--she's too smart and has to dumb it down for all of us plebes. — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) September 10, 2024

Adam wins the pre-debate Clown Show Championship 🤡🏆 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2024

And considering what we're seeing out there today, that's pretty damn impressive.

How do these people look at themselves in a mirror? — chip simons (@chipsimons) September 10, 2024

Especially with those bug eyes like Adam has.

She is an arrogant idiot — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) September 10, 2024

Yes, yes she is.

Spoken like the pathological liar he is and has always been — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) September 10, 2024

We're still waiting for that evidence he SWORE he had that would prove Trump was guilty of conspiring with Russia.

