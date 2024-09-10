'BRAGGED About It': Mike Pompeo WRECKS Kamala by Setting Afghanistan Withdrawal Record STRAIGHT and DAMN

As Kamala Harris continues to plummet in the polls, she and her handlers are working very hard to rewrite her history, especially the very large part she played in the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that resulted in 13 dead military service members and BILLIONS of dollars of American weapons and vehicles in the hands of the Taliban. And as usual, their go-to on the Left is to blame Trump.

Advertisement

Shocking, right?

Welp, Mike Pompeo is not about to let that go ... talk about a fact-NUKE.

Let’s set the record straight:



By the time of the Afghanistan withdrawal disaster, Biden & Harris had been in power for eight months.



They ripped up our plan for an orderly, conditions-based withdrawal.



They evacuated military assets before civilians.



Kamala bragged about… — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) September 9, 2024

His post continues:

Kamala bragged about being the “last person in the room” setting the strategy. Biden & Kamala are directly responsible. And Kamala’s attempt to pass the buck won’t work and, sadly, is an injustice to all who served us all in Afghanistan for years.

But TRUMP.

Yeah, there's a lot of that from Lefties responding on his post ... like Fred Wellman.

You did this. You made the deal. You withdrew our troops. You pompous ass. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 9, 2024

Gotta love the Never Trumpers who conveniently leave out the conditions that had to be met before we withdrew from Afghanistan. Biden chose to withdraw even though it was obvious it was a mistake.

And Kamala has bragged about how she was the last person in the room when the decision was made.

She. Owns. This.

======================================================================

Related:

HA! Aaron Rupar's Whiny Response to Trump LEADING Kamala Harris in THIS Left-Leaning Poll is DEEELISH

Democrats Have Officially Become the Party of Wealth, Power, and War



John Kennedy Just ENDED Kamala Harris's Claims Around Securing the Border in One MERCILESS Post

Mic. Freakin'. DROP: Sarah Huckabee Sanders FACT-NUKES Liz Cheney Calling Herself a 'Strong Conservative'

Here's What Kamala REALLY Thinks About Haitians Destroying Springfield, OH and EATING Their Pets (Watch)

=======================================================================