John Kennedy Just ENDED Kamala Harris's Claims Around Securing the Border in One MERCILESS Post

Kamala Harris has been pretending she will be tough on border security, going so far as to use portions of Trump's wall in her campaign spots. She and her team are really hoping Americans have forgotten the deliberate actions she and Biden took to make our border not only less secure, but more dangerous. One would have to wonder why any president would openly work against securing a border ...

Advertisement

We're of course being facetious as we know exactly why Biden and Harris opened the border.

And why they keep fighting Voter ID and outlawing at the federal level illegals voting in any elections.

John Kennedy set the record straight as only he can:

Reminder: The Biden-Harris White House wrote nearly 300 executive orders to open our border in just their FIRST YEAR in office. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) September 9, 2024

Read that again.

Nearly 300 executive orders to OPEN the border in just their first year.

They knew they would need the illegal votes in 2024. — MBPatriot (@TXPatriot60) September 9, 2024

*cough cough*

It has nothing to do with the “bipartisan bill” Kamala keeps bringing up!! This move happened way before any talks of a border bill. The discussion should have happened before opening the border.



This was intentional. — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) September 9, 2024

They love bringing up the 'bipartisan bill' that still allowed thousands of illegals into the country every day.

You'd think.

======================================================================

Related:

Mic. Freakin'. DROP: Sarah Huckabee Sanders FACT-NUKES Liz Cheney Calling Herself a 'Strong Conservative'

Here's What Kamala REALLY Thinks About Haitians Destroying Springfield, OH and EATING Their Pets (Watch)

'DEPRAVED Values': Tammy Bruce Reminds Americans Who Kamala Harris REALLY Is by Sharing Old Video (Watch)

RFK Jr. Reminds Liberals Voting for Kamala They're On the Same Side as Dick Cheney and They Can't DEEEAL

Scott Presler 'Infiltrated' PA Democrat Facebook Group and BAHAHA WOW They Are PANICKING (screenshots)

=======================================================================