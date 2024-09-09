RFK Jr. Reminds Liberals Voting for Kamala They're On the Same Side as Dick Cheney and They Can't DEEEAL

Remember when Green Day and Dick Cheney didn't align politically?

Awww yes, the good old days.

Heh.

It's crazy, really, seeing the man the Left called a warmonger, Vader, Hitler, heck, even Satan claiming he'll be voting FOR them in November just because orange man bad. As this editor has said before, it's one thing for someone to protest vote (not vote for either candidate) but it's another thing entirely when a so-called conservatives says they will vote FOR Kamala. There is just something inherently wrong with that.

Like they want to teach America a lesson by letting the country be destroyed - how very conservative of them, but we digress.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made this same point to our pals on the Left ...

Liberals, take note: If you support Kamala Harris, you are now on the same side as Dick Cheney. https://t.co/JPfTdbrSNq — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 9, 2024

And they're none too happy about it.

RFK take note: if you support Trump, you are now on the same side as Adolf Hitler — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 9, 2024

Poor Keith. To be fair, he's not happy about anything these days.

Dude you support a

Felonious rapist. So sit this one out! — ProudLiberal2.0 (@ProudLiberal2_0) September 9, 2024

What?

Proud Liberal sounds really cranky - suppose someone who is proud to be a liberal would have to be cranky though so there's that.

No Dick Cheney is on the side of sanity with the rest of us the live in actual reality.



This election is about character and what kind of country we will choose for our children and our future.



It’s about decency and truth.



It’s about rejecting lies and deception and… — BlueWave (@bluewavemaui) September 9, 2024

Decency and truth? WHAT?!

You sound mad that we got his endorsement and you didn't lol — Ashleigh London (@ashleighlondon) September 9, 2024

Watching the Left defend Dick Cheney ... now we've seen everything.

You dropped out of a failed political run for a dozen cookies only to serve a raping domestic terrorist and convicted felon.



Anyone can endorse anyone.



Out of both of you, you're the only one who sold their soul.



But what do I know.



Maybe those brain worms ate it. — Eric Geeks 🏳️‍🌈 (@UpBeatGeeks) September 9, 2024

Many of Kennedy's supporters have spoken about how welcoming MAGA has been to them all - the behavior we're seeing from the Left here (and well, everywhere) is a reminder that Democrats are really the party of hate, division, anger, and authoritarianism.

And sadly, Dick Cheney fits right in.

