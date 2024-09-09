Al Sharpton Trips Over a Pile of Old Photos While Race Baiting About...
RFK Jr. Reminds Liberals Voting for Kamala They're On the Same Side as Dick Cheney and They Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on September 09, 2024
Twitchy

Remember when Green Day and Dick Cheney didn't align politically?

Awww yes, the good old days.

Heh.

It's crazy, really, seeing the man the Left called a warmonger, Vader, Hitler, heck, even Satan claiming he'll be voting FOR them in November just because orange man bad. As this editor has said before, it's one thing for someone to protest vote (not vote for either candidate) but it's another thing entirely when a so-called conservatives says they will vote FOR Kamala. There is just something inherently wrong with that.

Like they want to teach America a lesson by letting the country be destroyed - how very conservative of them, but we digress.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made this same point to our pals on the Left ...

And they're none too happy about it.

Poor Keith. To be fair, he's not happy about anything these days.

What?

Proud Liberal sounds really cranky - suppose someone who is proud to be a liberal would have to be cranky though so there's that.

Decency and truth? WHAT?!

Watching the Left defend Dick Cheney ... now we've seen everything.

Many of Kennedy's supporters have spoken about how welcoming MAGA has been to them all - the behavior we're seeing from the Left here (and well, everywhere) is a reminder that Democrats are really the party of hate, division, anger, and authoritarianism.

And sadly, Dick Cheney fits right in.

