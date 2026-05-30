Dem Senate Hopeful Graham Platner’s Wife Flagged His Sexually Explicit Texts With Other Women to Campaign

So far, you've heard about Democrat Maine candidate for Senate Graham Platner's weird places to 'service' himself (porta-potty), his Nazi tattoo, his rape apologia, and other various weird takes on Reddit. Also, he lied about how he bought his house and he blamed Susan Rice for 'sending him to war' even though he volunteered against the advice of his own parents and said he wanted the adventure of killing people since he was eight years old. Now, there are new allegations.

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The wife of the Maine’s Democratic Senate candidate disclosed the texts between Platner and other women to his campaign. https://t.co/WmTAV5ihTe — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 30, 2026

His own wife found them and turned them over to the campaign because she feared they would cause problems. Maybe they have a open marriage?

Days after Graham Platner announced his Maine Senate bid, his wife informed the campaign about a potential political problem she had previously discovered on the oyster farmer’s phone: sexually explicit texts with several women, according to people familiar with the matter. Amy Gertner, who married Platner in 2024, told the campaign about messages she had found early in their marriage in the spring of 2025. In late August, as some aides were conducting opposition research on their own candidate, Gertner disclosed the texts to a campaign aide to make sure they didn’t pose a risk to her husband’s nascent campaign, those people said. The campaign had been preparing for a major rally over Labor Day weekend last year with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was set to officially endorse Platner at the event.

We're going to lose the senate because a bunch of DC consultants and podcasters thought it would be funny to make their scumbag bartender a senator. https://t.co/gcvexUEe0f — Everything Price Sufferer (but especially eggs) (@agraybee) May 30, 2026

He sufficiently hated 'The Joos'. That was enough for them.

I repeatedly told people to understand the meaning of "red flag" as a surface-level indicator of something potentially worse. There will be more stories re: women. I'm glad the WSJ cares enough about journalism to report now, rather than post-primary. The GOP has a different plan https://t.co/iztF25SZxb — Magdi Jacobs (@magi_jay) May 30, 2026

Platner is a walking red flag, many people in the Republican Party have tried to point that out and the Democrats refuse to listen.

this story is actually even stranger than the headline;



the campaign was conducting self-oppo research (smart)



and the wife disclosed she'd found that he'd been sexting other women (ok)



and the campaign decided it wasn't a big deal (malpractice) https://t.co/xV9jgBevjy — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) May 30, 2026

They figured Democrats will vote for anyone they think can win.

Everyday is a new adventure for this guy. https://t.co/GEZZ0MwOAw — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) May 30, 2026

Needless to say, there were signs. pic.twitter.com/ozvk8aGlml — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 30, 2026

So many signs.

Reporter: “…something new you want to get ahead of?”



Platner: “no…” pic.twitter.com/wA8sEFwAZK — Kaeley Gemmill (@KaeleyGemmill) May 30, 2026

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Unlike the Nazi tattoo, this can’t be spun away as old news since it happened last year. https://t.co/XqZdUUmLT8 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 30, 2026

Must have been another 'dark' period.

more and more stuff gonna keep coming out about this guy https://t.co/DpipX2PuWX — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) May 30, 2026

It's never ending.

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