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Dem Senate Hopeful Graham Platner’s Wife Flagged His Sexually Explicit Texts With Other Women to Campaign

justmindy
justmindy | 4:25 PM on May 30, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

So far, you've heard about Democrat Maine candidate for Senate Graham Platner's weird places to 'service' himself (porta-potty), his Nazi tattoo, his rape apologia, and other various weird takes on Reddit. Also, he lied about how he bought his house and he blamed Susan Rice for 'sending him to war' even though he volunteered against the advice of his own parents and said he wanted the adventure of killing people since he was eight years old. Now, there are new allegations.

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His own wife found them and turned them over to the campaign because she feared they would cause problems. Maybe they have a open marriage? 

Days after Graham Platner announced his Maine Senate bid, his wife informed the campaign about a potential political problem she had previously discovered on the oyster farmer’s phone: sexually explicit texts with several women, according to people familiar with the matter.

Amy Gertner, who married Platner in 2024, told the campaign about messages she had found early in their marriage in the spring of 2025. In late August, as some aides were conducting opposition research on their own candidate, Gertner disclosed the texts to a campaign aide to make sure they didn’t pose a risk to her husband’s nascent campaign, those people said. The campaign had been preparing for a major rally over Labor Day weekend last year with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was set to officially endorse Platner at the event.

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He sufficiently hated 'The Joos'. That was enough for them.

Platner is a walking red flag, many people in the Republican Party have tried to point that out and the Democrats refuse to listen.

They figured Democrats will vote for anyone they think can win.

So many signs.

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Must have been another 'dark' period.

It's never ending. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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