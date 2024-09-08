TIME Magazine Telling White Americans Their 'Babies' Are Racist Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong

WHAT was Time Magazine THINKING?

There's embarrassing, and then there's Time Magazine.

There's awful, and then there's Time Magazine.

There's racist, and then there's Time Magazine.

For some reason, they felt it was smart to tell white Americans that they're babies are racist.

No, really.

Calling babies racist is insane pic.twitter.com/qvv2XhLaRr — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 8, 2024

Insane is a good word.

Asinine is another.

Ironic, ain't it? The same people who spend endless hours telling the Right and especially Trump supporters THEY are in a cult is actually the cult. Granted, we all know the Left loves to accuse the Right of what they're doing but man, it's just getting so damn obvious.

They behave as if they're in a cult, saying things that are so clearly stupid that normal, not-in-a-cult people are left scratching their heads wondering how it's possible for anyone or any group of people to be this damn dumb.

And don't read to them at night because that unfairly advantages them you bigot! — Ignatz (@maus_ignatz) September 8, 2024

And make sure they're not good at math or on time and stuff because that's apparently racist as well.

Don't make that face, we didn't make up these stupid rules.

Sanity clearly isn’t these people’s strong suit.



The inmates are running the asylum. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) September 8, 2024

THAT'S the truth.

So people definitely need to vote accordingly.

Well it is Time Magazine saying this — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 8, 2024

Good lord. The bottom text implies racism is genetic. These people are idiots who shouldn’t be allowed around people. — Dot (@Dot2TrotBlog) September 8, 2024

Good Lord is RIGHT.

