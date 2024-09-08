Build the Wall! A Canadian Flat-Earther's Leftist Insanity on the Trump Assassination Atte...
Cue the Lefty MELTDOWNS: Nate Silver Forecast Has Trump Up BIGLY Over Kamala...
DAMN Son! Byron Donalds NUKES Dick Cheney's Ugly Claim About Trump APART Point-By-SAVAGE-P...
'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and...
You're DRUNK, Kammy. Go HOME. Rumor Has it Kamala Harris Is Considering THIS...
Van Jones Can Do NOTHING But Smile AWKWARDLY As Scott Jennings SLAMS Kamala...
Call 9-1-1! Twitter/X Wipes the Floor With Mark Cuban for Claiming the Mainstream...
Kamala SIMP Brags About Dick Cheney Voting for Kamala, Learns the Hard Way...
'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview...
'It's SO Pathetic': Richard Grenell DROPS Tim Walz for Pushing This DOOZY of...
Mollie Hemingway DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign Using Her CRINGE Stop at Penzey's Spi...
Los Angeles Times: Why Isn't Anyone Blaming the GOP for California's Failed Policies?
KamalaHQ X Account Releases WILDLY MISLEADING Anti-Trump Ad Calling Venezuelan Gangs Innoc...
Campaign Official Tells Axios Kamala Harris No Longer Wants to Ban Plastic Straws

TIME Magazine Telling White Americans Their 'Babies' Are Racist Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on September 08, 2024
Meme

WHAT was Time Magazine THINKING?

There's embarrassing, and then there's Time Magazine.

There's awful, and then there's Time Magazine.

There's racist, and then there's Time Magazine.

Advertisement

For some reason, they felt it was smart to tell white Americans that they're babies are racist.

No, really.

Insane is a good word.

Asinine is another.

Ironic, ain't it? The same people who spend endless hours telling the Right and especially Trump supporters THEY are in a cult is actually the cult. Granted, we all know the Left loves to accuse the Right of what they're doing but man, it's just getting so damn obvious.

They behave as if they're in a cult, saying things that are so clearly stupid that normal, not-in-a-cult people are left scratching their heads wondering how it's possible for anyone or any group of people to be this damn dumb.

And make sure they're not good at math or on time and stuff because that's apparently racist as well.

Don't make that face, we didn't make up these stupid rules.

THAT'S the truth.

So people definitely need to vote accordingly.

Recommended

Cue the Lefty MELTDOWNS: Nate Silver Forecast Has Trump Up BIGLY Over Kamala Harris
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Good Lord is RIGHT.

======================================================================

Related:

Byron Donalds Takes Dick Cheney's Claim About Trump Being a 'Greater Threat' APART Point-By-Point (Watch)

'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and Forth About Illegals

LOOK on Van Jones' Face as Scott Jennings NUKES Kamala with Dick Cheney's Endorsement is GLORIOUS (Watch)

Call 9-1-1! Twitter/X Wipes the Floor With Mark Cuban for Claiming the Mainstream Media PROTECTS Trump

'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview and WOW (Watch)

Mollie Hemingway DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign Using Her CRINGE Stop at The Spice House (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: BABIES KIDS TIME MAGAZINE WHITE 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cue the Lefty MELTDOWNS: Nate Silver Forecast Has Trump Up BIGLY Over Kamala Harris
Amy Curtis
'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and Forth About Illegals
Sam J.
Build the Wall! A Canadian Flat-Earther's Leftist Insanity on the Trump Assassination Attempt
FuzzyChimp
DAMN Son! Byron Donalds NUKES Dick Cheney's Ugly Claim About Trump APART Point-By-SAVAGE-Point (Watch)
Sam J.
'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview and WOW (Watch)
Sam J.
Kamala SIMP Brags About Dick Cheney Voting for Kamala, Learns the Hard Way How Unpopular He REALLY Is
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cue the Lefty MELTDOWNS: Nate Silver Forecast Has Trump Up BIGLY Over Kamala Harris Amy Curtis
Advertisement