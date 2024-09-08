Byron Donalds Takes Dick Cheney's Claim About Trump Being a 'Greater Threat' APART...
'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and...
You're DRUNK, Kammy. Go HOME. Rumor Has it Kamala Harris Is Considering THIS...
Van Jones Can Do NOTHING But Smile AWKWARDLY As Scott Jennings SLAMS Kamala...
Kamala SIMP Brags About Dick Cheney Voting for Kamala, Learns the Hard Way...
'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview...
'It's SO Pathetic': Richard Grenell DROPS Tim Walz for Pushing This DOOZY of...
Mollie Hemingway DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign Using Her CRINGE Stop at Penzey's Spi...
Los Angeles Times: Why Isn't Anyone Blaming the GOP for California's Failed Policies?
KamalaHQ X Account Releases WILDLY MISLEADING Anti-Trump Ad Calling Venezuelan Gangs Innoc...
Campaign Official Tells Axios Kamala Harris No Longer Wants to Ban Plastic Straws
J.D. Vance's Proposed Childcare Solution to Pay Grandma Boosts Family Values and Cuts...
LA Times Asks Why Republicans Aren’t Fixing the Problems California’s Democrats Caused
Variety Asked Elton John About Donald Trump and the TDS Afflicted Will NOT...

Call 9-1-1! Twitter/X Wipes the Floor With Mark Cuban for Claiming the Mainstream Media PROTECTS Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on September 08, 2024
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

That Mark Cuban believes the media are protecting Trump is bad enough but using an article from Parker Molloy of all people to prove it? DUDE. 

We'd ask what the Hell Cuban was thinking but at this point we're fairly convinced he stopped thinking years ago.

Advertisement

Look at this:

We got nothin'.

This “sanewashing” of Trump’s statements isn’t just poor journalism; it’s a form of misinformation that poses a threat to democracy. By continually reframing Trump’s incoherent and often dangerous rhetoric as conventional political discourse, major news outlets are failing in their duty to inform the public and are instead providing cover for increasingly erratic behavior from a former—and potentially future—president.

The consequences of this journalistic malpractice extend far beyond misleading headlines. By laundering Trump’s words in this fashion, the media is actively participating in the erosion of our shared reality. When major news outlets consistently present a polished version of Trump’s statements, they create an alternate narrative that exists alongside the unfiltered truth available on social media and in unedited footage.

Recommended

'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and Forth About Illegals
Sam J.
Advertisement

So Molloy's article is nutty by itself but Cuban amplifying it? 

WOOF.

Maybe they missed it but the mainstream media have become the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. Hell, all you need to do is look at what the AP did to JD Vance claiming he said school shootings are just a fact of life. Or the fact some morons still think Trump claimed neo-Nazis were very fine people.

There is a YUGE problem with the media, but it's not that they protect Trump. Holy Hell.

Pretty sure we know:

Ahem.

Bro. 

You never want to go full Kamala.

Advertisement

======================================================================

Related:

Oh Honey, NO! LOL! Kamala SIMP Account Thinks These RINOS Voting for Kamala and Not Trump Is a Good Thing

'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview and WOW (Watch)

'It's SO Pathetic': Richard Grenell DROPS Tim Walz for Pushing This DOOZY of a Lie About Gay Marriage

Mollie Hemingway DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign Using Her CRINGE Stop at The Spice House (Watch)

DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread Takes WOKE Stanley Black & Decker APART for Becoming 'Tools of the Left'

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MARK CUBAN MEDIA TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and Forth About Illegals
Sam J.
'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview and WOW (Watch)
Sam J.
Byron Donalds Takes Dick Cheney's Claim About Trump Being a 'Greater Threat' APART Point-By-Point (Watch)
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign Using Her CRINGE Stop at Penzey's Spices (Watch)
Sam J.
'It's SO Pathetic': Richard Grenell DROPS Tim Walz for Pushing This DOOZY of a Lie About Gay Marriage
Sam J.
Van Jones Can Do NOTHING But Smile AWKWARDLY As Scott Jennings SLAMS Kamala with Dick Cheney's Vote-Watch
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and Forth About Illegals Sam J.
Advertisement