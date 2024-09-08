Call 9-1-1! Twitter/X Wipes the Floor With Mark Cuban for Claiming the Mainstream Media PROTECTS Trump

That Mark Cuban believes the media are protecting Trump is bad enough but using an article from Parker Molloy of all people to prove it? DUDE.

We'd ask what the Hell Cuban was thinking but at this point we're fairly convinced he stopped thinking years ago.

Look at this:

No question, the MSM protects the republican candidate by not reporting on what he literally says. If anyone else used the exact same language, they would dismiss them as incoherent, senile, incompetent or worse. Good job ⁦@ParkerMalloy⁩ https://t.co/9MSABMYSkL — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 7, 2024

We got nothin'.

This “sanewashing” of Trump’s statements isn’t just poor journalism; it’s a form of misinformation that poses a threat to democracy. By continually reframing Trump’s incoherent and often dangerous rhetoric as conventional political discourse, major news outlets are failing in their duty to inform the public and are instead providing cover for increasingly erratic behavior from a former—and potentially future—president. The consequences of this journalistic malpractice extend far beyond misleading headlines. By laundering Trump’s words in this fashion, the media is actively participating in the erosion of our shared reality. When major news outlets consistently present a polished version of Trump’s statements, they create an alternate narrative that exists alongside the unfiltered truth available on social media and in unedited footage.

So Molloy's article is nutty by itself but Cuban amplifying it?

WOOF.

Maybe they missed it but the mainstream media have become the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. Hell, all you need to do is look at what the AP did to JD Vance claiming he said school shootings are just a fact of life. Or the fact some morons still think Trump claimed neo-Nazis were very fine people.

There is a YUGE problem with the media, but it's not that they protect Trump. Holy Hell.

truth, the msm has never said anything negative about donald trump in their entire history



also hollywood and all the late night shows love him — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 8, 2024

What planet are you living on? pic.twitter.com/8xCUez8trX — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) September 8, 2024

Pretty sure we know:

Ahem.

You’re the Temu version of Elon Musk. Quit embarrassing yourself. — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) September 7, 2024

The media protects Trump.



😆



Congrats, Mark. You went full Kamala. pic.twitter.com/CGHVApMD0P — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 8, 2024

Bro.

You never want to go full Kamala.

