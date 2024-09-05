DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread Takes WOKE Stanley Black & Decker APART for Becoming 'Tools of the Left'

Sounds like Stanley Black & Decker has forgotten who their customers really are ... you'd think these companies would see what happens to other companies when they go full-blown woke but NOPE.

Here we are.

WOKE ALERT: Stanley Black & Decker (@StanleyBlkDeckr) — the maker of popular brands such as @BlackandDecker, @Craftsman and @DEWALTtough — is the latest formerly great American company to become tools of the radical left…



The company has abandoned their consumer focus and… pic.twitter.com/6tAgNNxdNC — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 5, 2024sd

His post continues:

The company has abandoned their consumer focus and instead now says their “highest priority” is advancing DEI both internally and externally.

HOO BOY.

From policing “micro-agressions” in the work place to “educating” employees on proper pronoun usage, @StanleyBlkDeckr has gone all in on the woke agenda. pic.twitter.com/QILI8PywWd — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 5, 2024

Cripes.

In a now-deleted press release, @StanleyBlkDeckr boasted about receiving a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI) from the Human Rights Campaign (@HRC).



With Jim Loree, the former CEO of Stanley Black & Decker saying, “I’m proud that the efforts our company is… pic.twitter.com/0z0aIwLujH — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 5, 2024

His post continues:

With Jim Loree, the former CEO of Stanley Black & Decker saying, “I’m proud that the efforts our company is taking to create an inclusive culture at Stanley Black & Decker are being recognized…”

Now-deleted. That says a lot.

But their commitment to DEI is just scratching the surface, @StanleyBlkDeckr is also proud to play a prominent role in advancing the ESG movement.



Adopting the language of ESG Czar Larry Fink, they talk about being a “force” for advancing the movement.https://t.co/eXKrrQ7PtE — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 5, 2024

DEI

ESG.

STFU.

In fact, @StanleyBlkDeckr's CEO boasts in his company bio about his work to divest from oil and natural gas. pic.twitter.com/o59zLaBvvN — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 5, 2024

Ugh, why do they always look like this?

And the results couldn’t be more clear: @StanleyBlkDeckr’s shift away from focusing on serving their customers and building high quality products to making their “highest priority” the advancements of the woke agenda has cost the company, their shareholders and their customers… pic.twitter.com/XZnK52E1SQ — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 5, 2024

... dearly.

That's the one word that's missing from the post.

History has taught us that these companies only listen and change their ways when consumers DEMAND it…



Contact @StanleyBlkDeckr today and demand that they drop their ESG commitments and stop their DEI hiring practices today.



(860) 225-5111 — Will Hild (@WillHild) September 5, 2024

They never seem to learn unless we educate them. Ahem.

