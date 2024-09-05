WOW: Kamala Reminds Everyone How Much Democrats LOVE Segregation by Making THIS Policy Promise (Watch)

Imagine the shiznit storm that would ensue if a group of white men sat around Trump telling him he should write laws JUST for white people ... and he agreed. Cities would be on fire (again), the few statues we have left would be toast, and Target would get looted out of business.

Advertisement

But since it's a group of black men and Kamala nodding along like an idiot at the idea of segregation we guess it's ok?

Everything just keeps getting dumber.

Watch:

"You should write laws for black people. Don't group us in with everybody else."



"That's right."



Kamala Harris wants to legally segregate white and black Americans. She is staking a position against equal protection. This is all kinds of wrong.pic.twitter.com/oprcvH99Fy — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 5, 2024

All kinds of wrong doesn't even begin to really put what she's promising here into perspective. She would take us back to the 60s and think she's the good guy for doing so.

Crazy times.

The 14th Amendment would like a word with @VP … — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) September 5, 2024

But you know, orange man bad.

Just going back to their roots as segregationists. — TXGal (@LisaWasHere7713) September 5, 2024

Possibly her most ignorant, bigoted statement . — Ken Heyman (@CanfieldKenny) September 5, 2024

Give her time, she'll come up with something more ignorant and bigoted.

Kamala nods her head



Democrats want laws written based on the color of your skin?



What the heck was the civil rights movement for then? — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 5, 2024

Democrats fought civil rights, they didn't want them.

Not much has changed, sadly.

======================================================================

Related:

Sounds SUPER Dictator-y --> Kamala Straight-Up BRAGS About Ending Freedom of Speech if Elected (Watch)

Even CNBC Can't Believe How Stupid Mark Cuban Is for Endorsing Kamala Harris and Her Tax Plan (Watch)

He LOVES Her Laugh! Putin Just Threw a Big Ol' Wrench in Dems' Plans to Resurrect Russia Hoax (Watch)

Only Way to be Sure: JD Vance Nukes Liz Cheney from Orbit for Endorsing Kamala and It's LEGEND (Watch)

Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Scumbag Rick Wilson for GROSSLY Sexist, Creepy Post About a Woman's Privates

=======================================================================