Chasten Buttigieg Really Seems to HATE the Idea of Grandmas Providing Childcare
DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread Takes WOKE Stanley Black & Decker APART for Becoming 'Tools...
Sounds SUPER Dictator-y --> Kamala Straight-Up BRAGS About Ending Freedom of Speech If...
WHOOPS! Dem Confirms Tim Walz's Love of Donuts With Pic That Proves He's...
Even CNN's Calling Out Harris for Border Wall Hypocrisy and Ripping Off Trump...
Greta Thunberg Is Expanding Her Activism Beyond ‘Climate Change’
Even CNBC Can't Believe How Stupid Mark Cuban Is for Endorsing Kamala Harris...
Tom Elliott's Supercut Proves Harris Is the 'Most Inauthentic, Consultant-Produced Candida...
He LOVES Her Laugh! Putin Just Threw a Big Ol' Wrench in Dems'...
Only Way to Be Sure: JD Vance Nukes Liz Cheney From Orbit for...
SO Genuine and Authentic! Reporter Points to Hundreds Waiting to Leave Harris Rally...
The Marx Brothers FBI: You Won't BELIEVE Chris Wray's Warning to Russians for...
Brazilian Judge Who Censored X Orders Freezing of Starlink's Assets; Elon Musk Responds
Make No Mistake: What Is Happening in Ireland and the U.K. Is an...

WOW: Kamala Reminds Everyone How Much Democrats LOVE Segregation by Making THIS Policy Promise (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on September 05, 2024
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Imagine the shiznit storm that would ensue if a group of white men sat around Trump telling him he should write laws JUST for white people ... and he agreed. Cities would be on fire (again), the few statues we have left would be toast, and Target would get looted out of business.

Advertisement

But since it's a group of black men and Kamala nodding along like an idiot at the idea of segregation we guess it's ok?

Everything just keeps getting dumber.

Watch:

All kinds of wrong doesn't even begin to really put what she's promising here into perspective. She would take us back to the 60s and think she's the good guy for doing so.

Crazy times.

But you know, orange man bad.

Give her time, she'll come up with something more ignorant and bigoted.

Recommended

DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread Takes WOKE Stanley Black & Decker APART for Becoming 'Tools of the Left'
Sam J.
Advertisement

Democrats fought civil rights, they didn't want them. 

Not much has changed, sadly.

======================================================================

Related:

Sounds SUPER Dictator-y --> Kamala Straight-Up BRAGS About Ending Freedom of Speech if Elected (Watch)

Even CNBC Can't Believe How Stupid Mark Cuban Is for Endorsing Kamala Harris and Her Tax Plan (Watch)

He LOVES Her Laugh! Putin Just Threw a Big Ol' Wrench in Dems' Plans to Resurrect Russia Hoax (Watch)

Only Way to be Sure: JD Vance Nukes Liz Cheney from Orbit for Endorsing Kamala and It's LEGEND (Watch)

Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Scumbag Rick Wilson for GROSSLY Sexist, Creepy Post About a Woman's Privates

=======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS RACIST 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread Takes WOKE Stanley Black & Decker APART for Becoming 'Tools of the Left'
Sam J.
Sounds SUPER Dictator-y --> Kamala Straight-Up BRAGS About Ending Freedom of Speech If Elected (Watch)
Sam J.
WHOOPS! Dem Confirms Tim Walz's Love of Donuts With Pic That Proves He's Been BAD for Small Business
Doug P.
Even CNBC Can't Believe How Stupid Mark Cuban Is for Endorsing Kamala Harris and Her Tax Plan (Watch)
Sam J.
Only Way to Be Sure: JD Vance Nukes Liz Cheney From Orbit for Endorsing Kamala and It's LEGEND (Watch)
Sam J.
Tom Elliott's Supercut Proves Harris Is the 'Most Inauthentic, Consultant-Produced Candidate' EVER
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread Takes WOKE Stanley Black & Decker APART for Becoming 'Tools of the Left' Sam J.
Advertisement