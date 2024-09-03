Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Scumbag Rick Wilson for GROSSLY Sexist, Creepy Post About a Woman's Privates

Rick Wilson remains a pulsating boil on the butt of humanity. Every time he crosses our radar he's saying something pretty horrible and obnoxious but hey, if that's how he gets his clicks and taps these days we suppose more power to him. Case in point, he probably knew the moronic leftists and Never Trump lemmings who follow him would think it was funny if he trashed Lara Trump's new song.

Advertisement

Wilson always goes for the low hanging fruit, he's just not clever enough to come up with original or meaningful snark.

I just heard a something that sounded like a wild hog and a sack of rusty cans being thrown into an industrial wood chipper.



Oh wait.



It was Lara Trump's new "song." — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 2, 2024

Oooh, sick burn, bro.

Truly.

*eye roll*

Welp, someone defended Lara Trump because Wilson was being ... Wilson.

I just smelled something that smelled like a dead corpse that has been roasting in the summer sun for 3 days and sprayed by a skunk



Oh wait.



It was Rick Wilson — Jason Dudley (@JasonDudleyAR) September 2, 2024

Ok, sort of mean but eh, not really that bad. Especially when it comes to Twitter/X.

Wilson however, came back with this sexist and creepy tweet trashing an innocent woman who had nothing to do with the back and forth.

And you know he thinks he's the good guy here.

No, bro. That's because your wife isn't clean where it counts. https://t.co/Vuc1WRnJac — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 3, 2024

But TRUMP is so undignified and rude and stuff.

Right? MEAN TWEETS! REEEE!

Mary Katharine Ham was having NONE of it.

This moral arbiter of our times is in an argument with someone, so obviously this calls for a comment upon… THE HYGIENE OF THE VAGINA OF A WOMAN HE DOES NOT KNOW AND IS NOT AT ALL INVOLVED. https://t.co/WP0U2wm9jx — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 3, 2024

It's Rick Wilson.

We can't even be shocked by how gross his comment really is because if he wasn't being a disgusting and horrible human being we'd question if it was really him writing his tweets. He's just that consistently awful.

Drinking already, Rick? — Jonny Z (@JZukawski) September 3, 2024

It's 5 o'clock somewhere.

*HIC*

Every now and then the thin veneer of "rational" slips from Rick's face. https://t.co/toJcPHn1W1 — Kaya (@sisterinferior) September 3, 2024

The problem with all these people who say they are better than Trump is that they act like Trump. https://t.co/khsnBlbnQG — JC (@Jccitizen23) September 3, 2024

Yeah.

About that:

He’s also marrying his best friend’s wife who was also his wife’s best friend so take his moral preening with a grain of salt. https://t.co/OZhVZwFykx — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) September 3, 2024

Sounds like he's just a complete scumbag in general and this editor isn't even sorry for saying so.

Advertisement

======================================================================

Related:

Trump WON! Mark Cuban Throws YUGE HISSY-FIT Over Trump/Kamala Poll Results, Cries About Anonymous Users

Wealthy Leftist Insisting Democrats LOVE Being Told Who to Vote for Is EVERYTHING Wrong with Their Party

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Tells DAMNING Truth About Blue States Sucking and CNN Just Can't DEAL (Watch)

Fakest Faker Who Ever Faked a FAKE! Here's Three Minutes STRAIGHT of Kamala Changing Accents (Watch)

Absolutely Left-Wing TERRORISM: Covenant School Trans Shooter Audrey Hale's Manifesto Writings RELEASED

=======================================================================