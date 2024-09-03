There Will Be Justice: Andrew Cuomo Set to Testify Next Week on COVID...
Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Scumbag Rick Wilson for GROSSLY Sexist, Creepy Post About a Woman's Privates

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on September 03, 2024

Rick Wilson remains a pulsating boil on the butt of humanity. Every time he crosses our radar he's saying something pretty horrible and obnoxious but hey, if that's how he gets his clicks and taps these days we suppose more power to him. Case in point, he probably knew the moronic leftists and Never Trump lemmings who follow him would think it was funny if he trashed Lara Trump's new song. 

Wilson always goes for the low hanging fruit, he's just not clever enough to come up with original or meaningful snark.

Oooh, sick burn, bro.

Truly.

*eye roll*

Welp, someone defended Lara Trump because Wilson was being ... Wilson.

Ok, sort of mean but eh, not really that bad. Especially when it comes to Twitter/X.

Wilson however, came back with this sexist and creepy tweet trashing an innocent woman who had nothing to do with the back and forth. 

And you know he thinks he's the good guy here.

But TRUMP is so undignified and rude and stuff.

Right? MEAN TWEETS! REEEE!

Mary Katharine Ham was having NONE of it.

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Tells DAMNING Truth About Blue States Sucking and CNN Just Can't DEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
It's Rick Wilson.

We can't even be shocked by how gross his comment really is because if he wasn't being a disgusting and horrible human being we'd question if it was really him writing his tweets. He's just that consistently awful.

It's 5 o'clock somewhere.

*HIC*

Yeah.

About that:

Sounds like he's just a complete scumbag in general and this editor isn't even sorry for saying so.

