Absolutely Left-Wing TERRORISM: Covenant School Trans Shooter Audrey Hale's Manifesto Writings RELEASED

Interesting how this story about The Covenant School trans-shooter Audrey Hale's writings being released is flying under the radar today. We get it, we're all in election mode but you'd think this would be bigger news.

Heck, the only reason we saw it was because Twitchy favorite @RBPundit shared it ...

Hey, remember that shooting in Tennessee where the trans person killed kids and teachers and then the government refused to release the shooter's "manifesto" for some reason?



It was finally released.



And it was absolutely another case of leftwing terrorism. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 3, 2024

Yup, it's real.

From the Tennessee Star

On Tuesday, The Tennessee Star and Editor-in-Chief Michael Patrick Leahy released 90 pages of writings left by Covenant School killer Audrey Elizabeth Hale. The Covenant Killer’s 2023 Journal, which was handwritten by Hale between January and March of 2023, can be downloaded here. The journal was legally obtained by The Star from a source familiar with the investigation in June 2024. It was recovered from Hale’s vehicle by officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), along with a spiral notebook, after her March 27, 2023 attack on the Covenant School, where she murdered three 9-year-old children and three adult staff members before she was killed by MNPD officers.

And yes, it's as left-wing INSANE as you'd expect:

In other entries, Hale wrote extensively about her gender identity, including a three-page entry the killer titled, “My Imaginary Penis,” in which she wrote about expressing sexual fantasies with stuffed animals. “I can pretend to be them [and] do the things boys do [and] experience my boy self as Tony,” wrote Hale, adding that she became engrossed in the activities and lost track of time. “God, I am such a pervert,” she wrote. “I waste too much time in my fantasies.” Hale also wrote various entries about the attack she planned at the Covenant School, revealing she considered several dates before settling on March 27. Though the journal offers scant evidence of a political ideology or motive for the attack, Hale wrote a political rant in an entry dated one month prior, when she complained the United States fails to respect the rights of disabled people, gun owners, and transgender people. “So now [because] of you, I wish death on myself cause of the pure hatred of my female gender.” Hale later wrote, “with no rights, anyone’s country is a s***** dictatorship.” Hale also confirmed, in various entries, that she had been considering attacking the Covenant School for some time.

Anyone who saw this knew this, way back then.

BREAKING: More of Nashville trans school shooter’s manifesto leaked



“If God won’t give me a boy body in heaven, then Jesus is a faggot.”



Law enforcement and the media intentionally buried this. pic.twitter.com/tCCuIdbnvb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 3, 2024

And they hid it for political reasons.

Infuriating.

