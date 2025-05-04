VIP
Spare Me the Sudden Faux Respect for Catholicism
Trump Questions Dems’ Decision to Make ‘Low-IQ’ Jasmine Crockett the Face of Their Political Party

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:40 PM on May 04, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

President Donald Trump is questioning the wisdom of the Democrat Party elevating Jasmine Crockett as the party’s future. Well, wisdom has nothing to do with it. Trump calls her ‘a low-IQ person’ but Crockett says she is up to taking a test to prove she is not just bad wigs and oversized fake eyelashes.

Check it out. (WATCH)

We love making fun of her, too. She makes it so easy.

Posters want Trump to challenge Crockett to head-to-head IQ tests.

Crockett is dumb! She said the other day that she thought Crooked Joe was at the top of his game while he was in the White House; she says dumb sh** all the time; some college gave her a piece of paper that gave her the idea that she is intelligent, it's just not true, she is dumber than a box of rocks!

— David (@Mohawk4711) May 4, 2025

If she thinks Biden was at the top of his game, then she’d fail an eye test and an IQ test.

One poster says the tale of another Crockett test just leaked.

MAGA wants to see Crockett and AOC in front of every camera. Who needs an IQ test to prove how ignorant these two are when their mouths tell us every day of the week?

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FUNNY TESTING PRESIDENT TRUMP ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC

