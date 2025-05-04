Trump Questions Dems’ Decision to Make ‘Low-IQ’ Jasmine Crockett the Face of Their Political Party

President Donald Trump is questioning the wisdom of the Democrat Party elevating Jasmine Crockett as the party’s future. Well, wisdom has nothing to do with it. Trump calls her ‘a low-IQ person’ but Crockett says she is up to taking a test to prove she is not just bad wigs and oversized fake eyelashes.

Today, Trump questioned Democrats’ decision to make Jasmine Crockett the “future of the party” — again calling her “a low-IQ person."



Crockett recently said she’d welcome an IQ test to prove she's smarter than Trump. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qiFdMkyWbV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 4, 2025

Another epic Trump trolling moment 😂 — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) May 4, 2025

He’s brutal and I love it! — George Denton (@LGDenton) May 4, 2025

Jasmine Crockett is President Trump’s new plaything. I love it. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 4, 2025

We love making fun of her, too. She makes it so easy.

Posters want Trump to challenge Crockett to head-to-head IQ tests.

Trump should call her on that. It would be hilarious to watch her try to back out. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) May 4, 2025

Jasmine is scripted, and is pretty good at acting.



I would like to see what her IQ is, too, because how she talks it appears it isn't that high. — Ana's Writing Nook (@AnaBredenberg) May 4, 2025

Jasmine Crockett saying she wants an IQ test against Trump is like bringing a pool noodle to a chess match. Loud doesn’t mean smart. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 4, 2025

I too welcome this.



Just to hear the left say afterwards that IQ test are racist. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) May 4, 2025

Crockett is dumb! She said the other day that she thought Crooked Joe was at the top of his game while he was in the White House; she says dumb sh** all the time; some college gave her a piece of paper that gave her the idea that she is intelligent, it's just not true, she is dumber than a box of rocks! — David (@Mohawk4711) May 4, 2025

If she thinks Biden was at the top of his game, then she’d fail an eye test and an IQ test.

One poster says the tale of another Crockett test just leaked.

I heard a rumor one time she stayed up all night studying for a urine test. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) May 4, 2025

She did in fact do that unfortunately she failed. — A Guy (@RaM_Genesys) May 4, 2025

😂🤣😂 and she flunked it!! — Sexytractorgirl (@SpecialCS1) May 4, 2025

I want Crockett and AOC out in front speaking for the Democratic party every single day..More Crockett! More AOC! — Stock Mom™ (@TheRealStockMom) May 4, 2025

MAGA wants to see Crockett and AOC in front of every camera. Who needs an IQ test to prove how ignorant these two are when their mouths tell us every day of the week?