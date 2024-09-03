Fakest Faker Who Ever Faked a FAKE! Here's Three Minutes STRAIGHT of Kamala...
Well LOOKY HERE: Former Kathy Hochul Staffer Charged With Acting As Agent of...
Wait, Are They HIDING Him?! Biden Tells Reporters Secret Service Doesn't Let Him...
Absolutely Left-Wing TERRORISM: Covenant School Trans Shooter Audrey Hale's Manifesto Writ...
While Amazon's Alexa Has NO Opinion on Trump She Openly Campaigns for Kamala...
America Won't SURVIVE 4 More Years of Kamala --> Venezuelans Take Over Chicago...
Who Wants to Tell Her? Close-Up Pic of Kamala Makes Her 'on Phone,...
Kamala's Position AGAINST Free Speech (Especially X) SO Horrific Even Jake Tapper Can't...
Why We Love Twitter: 'Foghorn Leghorn' Goes Viral After Kamala Breaks Out New...
Wolves Are the Party of Sheep: The Hill Runs a Laughable Op-Ed that...
NYT Writer Says You Too Can Swear Off Air Conditioning
CBS News Warns There Are Powerful Forces (X) Spreading Election Disinformation
Confederate Statues Were Just the Start: San Fran Poised to Evaluate, Remove 'White...
Jesse Kelly Posts Letter From Aurora, CO Police Officer and (Surprise!) Politicians Are...

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Tells DAMNING Truth About Blue States Sucking and CNN Just Can't DEAL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on September 03, 2024
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

But we've been told over and over again that blue states take care of the red states.

Huh.

Almost as if our pals on the Left lie ... a lot. Considering their policies are destroying these states, that people do not want to invest in blue states because of them we suppose we don't blame them for not wanting to own what they've done.

Advertisement

There's a reason people are leaving blue states in droves.

Watch:

Truth hurts.

She got her fee-fees hurt, don't be too hard on her.

When you're telling the truth, it's easy.

They ARE CNN.

Heh.

If we're being fair, MOST people are smarter than Mark Cuban. That's why Mark is truly a shining example of American greatness because if a tool like him can make it here, anyone can.

Recommended

Absolutely Left-Wing TERRORISM: Covenant School Trans Shooter Audrey Hale's Manifesto Writings RELEASED
Sam J.
Advertisement

======================================================================

Related:

Fakest Faker Who Ever Faked a FAKE! Here's Three Minutes STRAIGHT of Kamala Changing Accents (Watch)

Wait, Are They HIDING Him?! Biden Tells Reporters Secret Service Doesn't Let Him Go Out Anymore (Watch)

Absolutely Left-Wing TERRORISM: Covenant School Trans Shooter Audrey Hale's Manifesto Writings RELEASED

While Amazon's Alexa Has NO Opinion on Trump She Openly Campaigns for Kamala Harris (No Really, Listen)

Kamala's Position AGAINST Free Speech (Especially X) SO Horrific Even Jake Tapper Can't Believe It -Watch

=======================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Absolutely Left-Wing TERRORISM: Covenant School Trans Shooter Audrey Hale's Manifesto Writings RELEASED
Sam J.
Wait, Are They HIDING Him?! Biden Tells Reporters Secret Service Doesn't Let Him Go Out Anymore (Watch)
Sam J.
Fakest Faker Who Ever Faked a FAKE! Here's Three Minutes STRAIGHT of Kamala Changing Accents (Watch)
Sam J.
Why We Love Twitter: 'Foghorn Leghorn' Goes Viral After Kamala Breaks Out New Accent in Detroit
Grateful Calvin
While Amazon's Alexa Has NO Opinion on Trump She Openly Campaigns for Kamala Harris (No Really, Listen)
Sam J.
Kamala's Position AGAINST Free Speech (Especially X) SO Horrific Even Jake Tapper Can't Believe It -Watch
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Absolutely Left-Wing TERRORISM: Covenant School Trans Shooter Audrey Hale's Manifesto Writings RELEASED Sam J.
Advertisement