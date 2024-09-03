Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Tells DAMNING Truth About Blue States Sucking and CNN Just Can't DEAL (Watch)

But we've been told over and over again that blue states take care of the red states.

Huh.

Almost as if our pals on the Left lie ... a lot. Considering their policies are destroying these states, that people do not want to invest in blue states because of them we suppose we don't blame them for not wanting to own what they've done.

There's a reason people are leaving blue states in droves.

Watch:

Kevin O’Leary, from Shark Tank, calls out the insanity of the Democrats.



This clip is absolute truth for all the CNN viewers watching. He explains that the leftist policies are destroying blue states and says they have become “uninvestable.”



pic.twitter.com/Sk8551g9Pk — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) September 3, 2024

Truth hurts.

What drives me insane is that lady nearest to the screen. She is awful condescending and so partisan. She has no business on any media platform — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) September 3, 2024

She got her fee-fees hurt, don't be too hard on her.

The fake news propagandists tried to push back and he handled it well. — BoujeeBombshell (@badboujeebabee) September 3, 2024

When you're telling the truth, it's easy.

He is talking to 3 rocks. They are brain dead, indoctrinated and cannot see past their noses — The Grizzly Veteran (@TheGrizzlyVet) September 3, 2024

They ARE CNN.

Heh.

Glad he’s smarter than Mark Cuban!! — Patriotic Ape 🇺🇸🦍 (@PatrioticApe) September 3, 2024

If we're being fair, MOST people are smarter than Mark Cuban. That's why Mark is truly a shining example of American greatness because if a tool like him can make it here, anyone can.

