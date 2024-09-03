Fakest Faker Who Ever Faked a FAKE! Here's Three Minutes STRAIGHT of Kamala Changing Accents (Watch)

As a rule, politicians put on a 'smiling face' for the cameras and crowds and some of them likely have various talking points they use over and over again, or you know, campaign slogans because that's the whole point.

They're campaigning.

But when a politician changes their accent over and over and over again? That's especially embarrassing and mockable.

WATCH: Over 3 minutes of Kamala Harris using different phony accents throughout the years.



Despite spending her childhood in Berkley, California and Montreal, Canada, Kamala uses what she thinks is a Detroit accent, what she thinks a southern accent in Georgia, a French accent,… pic.twitter.com/A07WzWMGkr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 2, 2024

Personally, this editor can't wait to watch Kamala try and speak in front of an Asian crowd.

And we thought Hillary was impressively BAD.

No smart person will vote for her unless they are brainwashed! — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) September 3, 2024

Fake ... fake fake fake.

Voters are generally not that stupid, we can see and hear a fake a thousand miles away. This woman is certainly a top shelf fake — Dave Goush (@Guido227) September 2, 2024

Sadly, there are plenty of stupid people out there willing to vote for stupid candidates when they say the right things with the right accent, even if it is fake. They're not looking for a real candidate in the first place, so Kamala is perfect for them.

The "Cash me outside how 'bout dat" girl is more authentic. — Marcus (@MarcusNoNumbers) September 2, 2024

Oddly enough, she sounds JUST like that.

Once or twice ... then she sounds completely different.

Heh.

