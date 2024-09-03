Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Tells DAMNING Truth About Blue States Sucking and CNN...
Fakest Faker Who Ever Faked a FAKE! Here's Three Minutes STRAIGHT of Kamala Changing Accents (Watch)

Sam J.
September 03, 2024
Twitchy

As a rule, politicians put on a 'smiling face' for the cameras and crowds and some of them likely have various talking points they use over and over again, or you know, campaign slogans because that's the whole point.

They're campaigning.

But when a politician changes their accent over and over and over again? That's especially embarrassing and mockable.

Personally, this editor can't wait to watch Kamala try and speak in front of an Asian crowd.

And we thought Hillary was impressively BAD.

Fake ... fake fake fake.

Sadly, there are plenty of stupid people out there willing to vote for stupid candidates when they say the right things with the right accent, even if it is fake. They're not looking for a real candidate in the first place, so Kamala is perfect for them.

Oddly enough, she sounds JUST like that.

Once or twice ... then she sounds completely different.

Heh.

